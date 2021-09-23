Former Australian school headmaster to hear sexual abuse allegations

MELBOURNE, Australia – An Australian court ruled on Thursday that a former principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls’ school should stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted students under his care. The decision came months after he was extradited from Israel, following strained relations between the two countries after a long exile battle.

Australian police initially charged former principal Malka Leifer with 74 sex offenses in 2012, but a prosecuting attorney asked the court to withdraw four cases because the alleged crimes took place in Israel.

The magistrate, Johanna Metcalf, determined that “there was sufficient evidence to support a conviction for the rest of the offenses of which the accused have been charged.” Ms Leifer, 55, pleaded not guilty to 70 counts in relation to crimes that prosecutors said occurred between 2004 and 2008.

A trial date was not immediately set, but a hearing was scheduled for October 21. Ms Leifer did not apply for bail and remained in prison.