Former Australian school headmaster to hear sexual abuse allegations
MELBOURNE, Australia – An Australian court ruled on Thursday that a former principal of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish girls’ school should stand trial on charges that he sexually assaulted students under his care. The decision came months after he was extradited from Israel, following strained relations between the two countries after a long exile battle.
Australian police initially charged former principal Malka Leifer with 74 sex offenses in 2012, but a prosecuting attorney asked the court to withdraw four cases because the alleged crimes took place in Israel.
The magistrate, Johanna Metcalf, determined that “there was sufficient evidence to support a conviction for the rest of the offenses of which the accused have been charged.” Ms Leifer, 55, pleaded not guilty to 70 counts in relation to crimes that prosecutors said occurred between 2004 and 2008.
A trial date was not immediately set, but a hearing was scheduled for October 21. Ms Leifer did not apply for bail and remained in prison.
The Melbourne court delivered its verdict nearly two weeks after the testimony of 10 witnesses. They appeared via video link due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the city.
At the center of the case were three sisters – Maisie Ehrlich, Eli Sapper and Nicole Meyer – who accused Ms Leifer of sexually abusing her while she was the principal of Aedas Israel School in Melbourne.
Although they have made their identities public, the sisters testified in a closed courtroom. Former staff members of the school and a police officer involved in the investigation also gave evidence. The three sisters could not be immediately reached for comment.
Ms Leifer, who appeared via video link from the Dame Phyllis Frost Center, a maximum-security women’s prison in Deer Park, a Melbourne suburb, remained largely silent during the proceedings, with her hand to cover her face with the cameras. sat away from
At the end of the hearing, when asked how he pleaded, he raised his head and said, “No…not guilty.”
Ms Leifer’s lawyer Nick Kaufman said in an email that the level of evidence needed to decide whether a case should be heard was “extremely low”.
“It would be clearly unfair to draw even the slightest amount of conclusion about Ms Leifer’s guilt from today’s decision,” he said. “Ms. Leifer will now finally be entitled to a trial before an appropriately directed jury where the credibility of the complainants will be thoroughly tested.
Ms Leifer, an Israeli citizen, moved to Australia in 2001 and later became principal of Adas Israel. After details of the alleged attacks surfaced, she fled to Israel in 2008.
Australia requested her extradition in 2014 after a public campaign by the three sisters. The process was delayed when Ms Leifer was initially found to be mentally unfit to be extradited, and the sluggish pace of the case drew criticism from Australian lawmakers against the Israeli system.
The case also embroiled an ultra-conservative Israeli government minister of the same sect as Ms Leifer, Yaakov Litzman, who was a member of the cabinet of then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israeli police accused Mr Litzman of pressuring psychiatrists to report that Ms Leifer was not good enough to be tried.
But after a seven-year legal battle, in May 2020 an Israeli court ruled that she had pretended to have a mental illness for years and was fit to face extradition proceedings. He was deported to Australia in January this year.
Israeli news media later reported that the country’s attorney general, Avichai Mandelblit, had announced that he would charge Litzman for obstruction of justice and breach of trust in relation to Ms Leifer’s case.
#Australian #school #headmaster #hear #sexual #abuse #allegations
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.