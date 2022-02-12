Sports

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson talks Ja’Marr Chase, makes bold prediction for Super Bowl MVP

11 seconds ago
Legendary Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson is going with his former team in Sunday’s Super Bowl matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, and he thinks newly named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase is going to be the player to watch.

Johnson, 44, spoke to Gadget Clock Digital about Chase’s rookie season, during which he caught 81 passes for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns, surpassing Johnson’s 1,440 yards for the franchise record. Johnson also spoke about Chase’s remarkable chemistry with the former LSU teammate Joe Burrow.

SUPER BOWL 2022: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE GAME

“The funny thing about their WiFi – I’m not going to say connection – their WiFi is what it’s always been. Think about what they did at LSU,” Johnson said. “There’s a reason Burrow went to the table and said I want Ja’marr Chase to come in. Make sure we draft Ja’marr Chase and not the lineman (Penei Sewell).”

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 2, 2022, in Cincinnati.

(Associated Press)

“I think Chase being a Bengal is part because Joe Burrow wanted to have him here so they could pick up right where they left off at LSU, which is why they’ve been so stellar in just his rookie season,” Johnson continued.

Johnson also spoke about the possible matchup between Chase and Rams’ cornerback Jalen Ramseysaying it would be hard to predict who might have the edge if those two are paired up Sunday.

READ Also  Thomas Partey's return date from injury revealed

“It’s hard to say. It’s one we’re going to have to watch,” Johnson told Gadget Clock. “It’s one we’re going to get to enjoy, but to say who’s going to win, you can’t do that. Jalen is one of the best in the game at his position – maybe the best – and Ja’Marr, just Coming off a historic rookie season, we’re going to have to watch to see what happens. ”

ANTONIO BROWN IS SUFFERING FROM CTE, FORMER PATRIOTS STAR SAYS

Johnson predicted the Bengals will walk away Super Bowl champs with a 20-17 win and says fans shouldn’t expect to see the large scoring gap they did when Cincinnati took on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, left, and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrate after the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Bengals won 27-24 in overtime.

(Associated Press)

“I think the fact that the game got away from the Bengals, and they were able to come back in the second half. I think you make certain adjustments to make sure that doesn’t happen because in a game of this magnitude you don’t.” t want to be climbing from behind. You want to keep it even or you wanna go ahead, you wanna play smart. ”

Prediction spot-on

Johnson spoke to Gadget Clock just hours before Chase was named the 2021 NFL AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He predicted Chase would win. When asked if Chase could be the first NFL rookie to win Super Bowl MVP, the former wideout said Chase had a legitimate shot.

READ Also  West Ham leave it late to end Stockport resistance in FA Cup

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’m going to go out on a limb and say not only is Ja’Marr Chase going to win the NFL Rookie of the Year award, but I’m going to say that he’s going to win the Super Bowl MVP. Can I do that? ” Johnson said with a laugh.

Chad Ochocinco of the Cincinnati Bengals during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium Sept. 26, 2010, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

(Getty Images)

“You know that I’m going to say it, and if it comes true and comes to fruition I’m going to play the lotto right after.”

Chase was also named the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year, an honor Johnson accepted on his behalf.

The Bengals and Rams meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, Sunday at 6:30 pm ET.

READ Also  Olympic court to determine fate of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva at Beijing after doping scandal

