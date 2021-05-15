Former Big Brother star Skye Wheatley strips down to show fans her ‘saggy’ skin after baby

Skye Wheatley has revealed her ‘saggy’ skin after giving delivery to her second son.

In a submit shared to Instagram on Saturday, the previous Big Brother star, 27, posed for a photograph taken simply over two weeks after welcoming son Bear.

Alongside it, she shared a picture during which she was 40 weeks pregnant, exhibiting off her bump in blue activewear.

Within the latest picture, Skye wears a black bra and underwear set, her tummy on show, and informed her fans that her skin hadn’t bounced again from her being pregnant.

‘Feminine physique although. Who needs an actual tummy replace, my skin was majorly stretched this time round and the saggy skin is actual!’ she wrote.

‘I have been protecting a strict skincare routine to assist the skin recuperate’ Skye added.

The previous actuality stat gave delivery to her second youngster with accomplice Lachlan Waugh, a baby boy named Bear, on April 23.

In a YouTube video, which additionally featured footage of her labour, Skye introduced her kid’s title: Bear West Waugh.

She revealed that moderately than copying the Kardashians, the center title West was truly impressed by an ex-boyfriend.

‘I actually just like the title West and was going to use it as a primary title, not due to the Kardashians or Kanye West,’ she defined.

‘My first boyfriend I dated in highschool, his final title was West additionally. That is how I grew to love the title truly.’

Skye added that she and Lachlan ‘fell in love’ with the title Bear.

Skye rose to fame on Big Brother Australia in 2014 and commenced relationship Lachlan in 2017. Additionally they share two-year-old son Forest.