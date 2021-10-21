Former Bihar Chief Minister told Ram to be a fictional character said – Valmiki is thousand times older than him

Speaking at the national executive meeting of his party Hindustan Awami Morcha (HAM) (Secular) in Delhi, he also said, “This is my personal view and I do not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

Former Chief Minister of Bihar and colleague of Bharatiya Janata Party Jitan Ram Manjhi Said on Wednesday that Lord Ram was a fictional character, but Maharishi Valmiki has been a real and great great man. While paying homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the author of the mythological text Ramayana, the Dalit leader stood by his remarks. It is said that Maharishi Valmiki was thousands of times older than Lord Rama.

He said these things while speaking at the national executive meeting of his party Hindustani Awami Morcha (HAM) (Secular) in Delhi on Wednesday. Although together he also said, “This is my personal view and I do not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments.”

In the meeting, he also spoke on the issue of imposition of fake certificates on election to reserved seats. He alleged that five MPs, including a Union minister, were elected from seats reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) on the basis of fake certificates. He has demanded a probe into it.

Later, while talking to reporters, he also said that the central government peace in Kashmir Trying to install, but the results are not showing. He expressed anger over the killing of poor migrants there by terrorists, some of whom are also from Bihar.

In the party meeting, Manjhi alleged that Union ministers SP Singh Baghel and J Shivacharya Mahaswamiji (both BJP MPs), Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq, Aparupa Poddar of TMC and independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana after contesting elections on the basis of fake certificates. Representing the seats reserved for SC.

There has been no response from these MPs on the allegations so far, but most of them have in the past denied these allegations. Baghel’s aides said his caste is notified as an SC in Uttar Pradesh, from where he was elected.

It is noteworthy that Rana’s caste certificate was canceled by the Bombay High Court but he got relief from the Supreme Court, which in June had stayed the High Court’s decision.

Manjhi claimed that 15 to 20 per cent of quota benefits in jobs and local body elections were taken away by others on the basis of fake caste certificates. He demanded a common schooling system for everyone and separate electoral rolls for Dalits. Former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi announced the dissolution of all organizational units of the party and said they would be reorganized soon.