Former Bihar CM abused while giving statement on Pandits, told Ram imaginary, said – he is not God

Hum party chief Jitan Ram Manjhi gave a controversial statement saying that Ram is imaginary. Along with this, he has also used abusive words for Pandits.

Jitan Ram Manjhi, the former Chief Minister of Bihar and the head of the party, has once again given a controversial statement. Jitan Ram Manjhi, while addressing a program, first said abusive words for the Pandit society, then he also told Ram as imaginary. Politics in Bihar has once again heated up due to these statements of Manjhi.

Manjhi said these things while addressing a caste convention on Saturday. Jitan Ram Manjhi was the chief guest in this program. During his address, Manjhi also referred to Hinduism as the worst religion, quoting Ambedkar. He said- Baba Ambedkar did not die in Hinduism before his death in 1956, he died in Buddhism. He had said that Hinduism is such a bad religion… you will forgive….. nowadays more religiousness has come among the people of our poor section. We did not know the name of Satyanarayan Puja. Now everywhere in our tola, Lord Satyanarayan is worshipped. Pandit Harami comes and says Babu will not eat, you give us cash.

Manjhi did not stop here, after Pandit Samaj, he also took Lord Ram under his wrap and said that Ram is not a God, he is imaginary. Former Bihar Chief Minister said- We do not believe in Ram, he was not a man. It’s imaginary…”.

This controversial statement of Jitan Ram Manjhi soon became viral on social media. People started criticizing him. Allies BJP as well as RJD have criticized this statement. RJD has said that Manjhi’s language has become the same by staying with BJP and RSS. At the same time, Bihar BJP leader Nitin Naveen said that Manjhi is a senior leader, he should not make such a statement. On the other hand, Pandit Samaj is asking Manjhi to apologize.

After the controversy escalated, Jitan Ram Manjhi did not apologize but did give a clarification. He tweeted and said that the same portion of my video about Brahmin brothers is being viral, which creates controversy, the video needs to be listened to to know the truth. I have as much respect for every section of the society as I do for my family.