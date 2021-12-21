Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar acquitted in Unnao rape victim accident case, will remain in jail

It is worth noting that Kuldeep Singh Sengar, a four-time MLA, was accused of rape in Unnao in 2017. In this regard, the court had convicted under section 376 and section 6 of POCSO.

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, former BJP MLA from Unnao in UP, has got relief from the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. In fact, the court has acquitted him in a road accident in 2019. Kuldeep Sengar was accused of ramming the car on the rape victim. At present, Sengar will remain in jail for rape and murder.

Let us tell you that this case is from the year 2019. When Unnao rape victim was going to Rae Bareli. During that time a truck hit his car. The rape victim was accompanied by her aunt and lawyer in the vehicle. The aunt of the victim had died in a road accident. While the victim and the lawyer were seriously injured.

Acquitted for lack of evidence: Due to lack of evidence against Sengar, a Delhi court has acquitted him in the road accident case. In the judgment, the court said that prima facie no such evidence has been found against the accused Kuldeep Singh Sengar and other five accused, so that the trial can be taken forward. At the same time, the court has framed charges against the four accused, driver of the truck Ashish Kumar Pal, besides Vinod Mishra, Haripal Singh and Naveen Singh.

Life imprisonment in rape case: Kuldeep Singh Sengar is currently in judicial custody. The trial court has sentenced Kuldeep Singh Singer to life imprisonment for raping the Unnao victim. At the same time, Sengar has also been sentenced to 10 years in the case of murder of the victim’s father.

