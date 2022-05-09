Former BLM leader Patrisse Cullors denies misuse of funds



Patrice Coolers, a former leader of the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, said in a recent interview that allegations of misappropriation of millions of dollars by the organization’s leadership were false.

In an interview with The Associated Press, Coolers said the BLM was not ready for the huge amount of financial contributions that would come after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

“On paper, it looks crazy,” he said. “We use the term a lot in our movement, which is when we make the plane fly. I don’t believe it anymore. My only regret with BLM is if we could take one or two breaks. Year after year, no work. Instead, just focus on the infrastructure. “

Recent revelations show that the foundation paid $ 6 million for the Los Angeles compound in 2020. The Studio City property has a home with six bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a soundstage and office space and will have a meeting venue and both. A campus for black artists, AP notes.

But BLM received a response after the purchase, which included some supporters of the organization

Justin Hansford, director of Howard University’s Thergood Marshall Civil Rights Center, said the purchase could be used by opponents of BLM and potential donors to stop contributing to black-led social justice organizations.

“It’s something you don’t want to miss,” he told the outlet.

Colors, however, stand by the purchase. He told the AP: “We really wanted to make sure that the Global Network Foundation has assets that are not just financial resources, and that we understand that many black-led organizations do not have assets. They do not own their assets.”

The 38-year-old said he made a tragic mistake that does not confirm the faith and even admits to using the property for personal reasons.

Nevertheless, he rejects the notion that he has personally benefited from his six-year tenure as BLM’s leader. There are reports that he bought a house for himself and his family.

The idea is that [the foundation] Got millions of dollars, and then I hid those dollars in my bank account is absolutely false, “said Cooler.” It’s a false statement. It has affected me personally and professionally that people will accuse me of stealing from black people. “

The Associated Press contributed to this report.