Former CAG Vinod Rai tenders unconditional apology to Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam over remarks on 2G spectrum allocation

Former CAG Vinod Rai has tendered an unconditional apology for the allegations leveled against Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam in the 2G spectrum allocation case.

Former CAG Vinod Rai had in 2014 accused Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam of pressurizing him to remove Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name from the 2G spectrum report. But now Vinod Rai has apologized unconditionally to the Congress leader and said that I had taken the name of Sanjay Nirupam by mistake.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam also reacted after former CAG Vinod Rai apologised. Sanjay Nirupam shared the affidavit filed by former CAG on Twitter and wrote that finally former CAG Vinod Rai has tendered an unconditional apology to me in the defamation case filed by me in Patiala House Court. Now he should apologize to the nation for all his fake reports about 2G and coal block allocation done by the UPA government.

Finally former CAG Vinod Rai tendered an unconditional apology to me in a defamation case filed by me in MM Court, Patiyala house, New Delhi today.

He must apologize to the nation now for all his forged reports about 2G and Coal block allocations done by the UPA Govt.#VinodRai pic.twitter.com/OdxwZXonCq — Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) October 28, 2021

In his affidavit, former CAG Vinod Rai wrote that during an interview in the year 2014, I had given a statement against Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam. In which I had inadvertently and wrongly named Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam as one of the MPs who had pressurized me to remove former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s name from the CAG report prepared on the 2G block allocation case during the PAC meeting. The statements shown in the interview about Sanjay Nirupam are factually incorrect.

In the TV interview, the allegations leveled by the former CAG on Sanjay Nirupam also made headlines in many news papers. After this Vinod Rai reiterated the allegation leveled against Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam at the launch of his book. After which the Congress leader filed a defamation case in the Patiala House Court. The Patiala House Court has acquitted Vinod Rai in the case after an unconditional apology was sought.

Congress leader Digvijay Singh also reacted after Vinod Rai apologized for the allegations leveled against Sanjay Nirupam. Digvijay Singh tweeted and wrote that the UPA government was defamed in the cases of 2G and coal blocks without any concrete evidence. For benefiting the BJP, the BJP also rewarded him after his retirement.