Former captain Mike Atherton: England cricket team can bounce back against India; Mike Atherton says: England got the support of the former captain

Former England captain Michael Atherton has blamed Joe Root and James Anderson for leading the injured hosts in the ongoing Test series against India.India dominated the first two Tests. The second Test was won perfectly as England suffered from an injury to their top fast bowler and all-rounder Ben Stokes and failed to perform at a high standard. Only captain Joe Root and 39-year-old fast bowler James Anderson have done remarkably well.

Upset on the England tour in 2018, why Kohli and company are looking great in 2021, find out the big things

Root leads the Test series with 386 runs while Anderson has taken nine wickets. In his column in the Telegraph, Atherton wrote, ‘England fought in the first two games and that too without experienced players like Ben Stokes, Joffre Archer and Chris Vokes. Also note that Stuart Broad is also out.

The Hundred Men’s Final: Paul Stirling and Vitaly’s thunderous play helped South Brave win The Hundred

According to Atherton, ‘England are taking advantage of his two great cricketers in the form of James Anderson and Joe Root and the great players in Test cricket can go overboard and adapt to the situation. That’s why I believe it’s not all over for England.

Appreciating the Indian team’s spirit and desire to win, the former England opener said the visiting team should have taken a 2-0 lead so far.

