Former CEC Reaction Over EC interaction with PMO Says Its Atrocious and avoidable

Terming the move of summoning the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to the PMO meeting as wrong, three former Election Commissioners said that in this way the impartiality of the Election Commission will be affected.

Former election commissioners have raised objections to the move to call the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in the PMO meeting. Terming this as wrong, the former Election Commissioners said that in this way the impartiality of the Election Commission will be affected. On this whole matter, former Election Commissioner SY Qureshi said that no matter what kind of explanation is given but it is unacceptable. He gave an example and asked whether the government, in the name of discussing judicial reforms, could call the Chief Justice of India for discussion with other judges of the Supreme Court. He asked whether the commission itself could be called to discuss the election. According to the former Election Commissioner, even the Prime Minister cannot call the CEC for a meeting.

For your information, let us tell you that according to a report of the Indian Express, an official of the Law Ministry had asked the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) to be present in the meeting with the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Chief Election Commissioner objected to it. Was. Although Chandra himself was not present to comment on the subject, a senior Election Commission official said that the CEC had expressed displeasure over the Law Ministry’s note and made it clear that he would not attend the meeting. He said that Chandra and the other two commissioners had stayed away from the video meeting but their subordinates were part of the meeting.

Qureshi said that any kind of meeting with the officials like this would only create doubts in the minds of the people. He said that the officers of the Election Commission know everything, they are the same officers who proposed the reforms in the election process, the officers also undergo special training for this and they are there from time to time in the meetings of the government to explain the vision of the commission. In such a situation, there is no justification for engaging in informal talks of the government.

Another former election commission chief, speaking on condition of anonymity, said such calls need to be avoided. He said that such efforts were also made by the previous governments but we never attended any meeting. He agreed that this should not have happened.

A third former CEC said that it is not good for the commission that such talks with the government before the elections in five states come to light. He said that to be honest, neither the government nor the commission looks right after such a meeting. He said that he may have discussed reforms in elections, but the real thing is that there is a protocol for these things, which have been made keeping in mind the specific objectives. He said that it is everyone’s responsibility to maintain the neutrality and independence of the Election Commission.

Former CEC TS Krishnamurthy said that all I can say is that there was no need to attend any meeting convened by the Election Commissioners officials, if it was deemed necessary by the government, then an explanation could be sought in writing, to which the reply Comes in writing too. In this way there is no room for doubt.