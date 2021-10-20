Former cm Jitan Ram Manjhi said Kashmir handed over to Biharis for 15 days Sushil Modi war send them to Pulwama

Sushil Modi said that the terrorists have not targeted the people of Bihar. They have targeted migrants and minorities there. To this, Manjhi replied to Sushil Modi saying, “We are Manjhi, we are not going to leave the field and run away. Everyone is going to fight hard.”

After the recent incident of killing people outside by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has given a strong statement against PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. He said on social media that if you are not able to handle Kashmir, then hand it over to Biharis for 15 days. Then see how Kashmir does not improve.

Responding to his statement, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi said that Manjhi ji should be sent to Pulwama for 10 days. Said that such light statements should not be made on a sensitive issue like Kashmir. Handling Kashmir is not an easy task. Anyone, whether he is the leader of the opposition or the leader of the NDA constituent, should not speak such things. Handling Kashmir is not an easy task. The whole government is trying to improve the situation there.

Sushil Modi said that the terrorists have not targeted the people of Bihar. They have targeted migrants and minorities there. To this, Manjhi replied to Sushil Modi saying, “We are Manjhi, we are not going to leave the field and run away. Everyone is going to fight hard. By the way, you are a big leader of the center, it is requested that you should get the command of Kashmir for 10 days.

In fact, during an army operation recently, terrorists killed two foreigners in Jammu and Kashmir. Shot a hawker from Bihar in Idgah area of ​​Srinagar. The name of the deceased was Arvind Kumar Sah. He A state in Eastern India K was a resident of Banka district and used to make a living by selling pani puri. In the second incident, terrorists shot dead a person named Sagir Ahmed in Pulwama on Saturday itself. Sagir, a resident of UP, used to work as a carpenter. Terrorists have killed 8 civilians in Kashmir since October 2.

These killings have caused great outrage among the politicians as well as the common people. Both the civilians killed are from extremely poor households and their families are now orphaned.