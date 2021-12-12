Former CM Omar Abdullah on Haryana CM’s remark- Omar Abdullah got angry over Khattar’s remarks, said – Jammu and Kashmir was not merged in such India

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said that this decision is wrong and it clearly means that a particular religion is being targeted. He said that there is complete freedom to follow any religion in the country.

Haryana CM’s statement on the protest of Muslims while offering Namaz in the open in Gurugram has not gone down well with Omar Abdullah. Abdullah said that this is not the India in which Jammu and Kashmir was merged. His objection was also to the fact that only one religion is being targeted continuously. If this policy was for everyone then it would not matter.

He said that he would have accepted it if the ban was applicable to every religion. But it is clear from this statement that a particular religion has been targeted, which is not allowed in the Constitution of the country. He said that Jammu and Kashmir had joined a secular, tolerant India. Khattar’s statement is highly condemnable. Asked if the Gupkar alliance was united, Abdullah said it was united. The struggle will continue.

On Abdullah’s statement on social media, a user said that you people have driven away the entire Kashmiri Pandit from there and if you do not talk then it is good. One wrote that people of any other religion do not offer weekly prayers in the open. People of only one religion make their bully by occupying public property. If you want to offer Namaz, then read it at your home or go to the mosque.

It would have been fine if this restriction was on every religion but policy of pick & choose shows a particular religion is on target. J&K didn’t merge with this India: Former CM Omar Abdullah on Haryana CM’s remark that “offering namaz in public spaces will not be tolerated” pic.twitter.com/QhA8b0XvrD — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2021

It is worth mentioning that CM Manohar Lal Khattar said that if someone offers Namaz at his place, reads the text, we have no problem in that. Such programs should not be held in the open. The practice of offering Namaz which has been done in the open here will not be tolerated at all. In fact, today Hindu organizations protested against open Namaz in Sector-37 of Gurugram.