Former colleague says ex-Angels employee saw Tyler Skaggs do drugs



According to testimony Monday, a former Los Angeles employee told a colleague accused of providing opioids that contributed to the overdose death of Tyler Scags that he saw the Angels pitcher drugged the night before he was found dead in a suburban Dallas hotel room.

Eric Prescott K, who has been charged with drug distribution and drug conspiracy, confessed to Adam Chodzko about two weeks after Skags’ 2019 death that he was at Skagz’s house, Chodzko testified at the trial.

Who told Chodzko that he had turned down an offer from the Scags to take drugs with him, Chodzko testified. K had just returned to the team from drug rehab and was a subordinate of Chodzko among the Angels public relations staff at the time.

Who said he saw three lines of drugs on a table and saw Scags tear them up before leaving the room, according to Chodzko, who is now Angels’ communications director.

One of K’s defense attorneys initially argued that K had no medical problems when he left his room. And a police detective testified Monday – the fourth full day of testimony in Kay’s trial – that the caller lied about who last saw Skags just hours after he was found dead.

The 27-year-old Scags was found dead on July 1, 2019, after the team traveled from Los Angeles and before the start of the four-match series against the Texas Rangers. A coroner’s report said Scags died of asphyxiation in his vomit and that his system contained a toxic mixture of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone.

Kee has worked as the team’s public relations officer on many road trips, and this was his first visit to Texas since returning from rehabilitation. K was put on leave shortly after Scags’ death, and did not return to the team.

Federal prosecutors allege that after the team arrived in Texas, K Scaggs was given fake oxycodone pills containing fentanyl. The defense says there was no way to determine who gave Scaggs last time in California and that fentanyl was the cause of his death.

Chris Lianos, who testified under immunity on Monday and admitted he was a drug dealer, said he speculated about a drug-related transaction between Scags and Kay at a charity event in Angels. Leanos testified that he guarded a bathroom door after Skaggs went inside.

Scags wanted Lianos oxycodone a week or two before his death, Lianos testified. Leanos, who said he had been friends with Skaggs since 2007, said he had not dealt with oxycodone and warned Skaggs that the pills could be dangerous.

Defense attorney Michael Molfeta badged Lianos during questioning, questioning how Lianos could say “what you want and can’t be judged for it.”

After trying to make an estimate of how many drugs he has dealt with from Lianos since 2018, Molpheta asked, “What is the name and number of your cocaine supplier?” Lianos did not have to answer because the prosecution’s objection survived.

Southlake Police Sergeant Jonathan Macheka testified that he did not see Scags the night the team checked into the hotel. No one has ever mentioned seeing drugs or using scags drugs, Macheka said.

Prosecutors have detailed a number of communications allegations that K was arranging to bring drugs to Angel Stadium, and retired DEA agent Michael Ferry said K sent several hundred dollars in several transactions through former angel pitchers Garrett Richards and Scags Venmore.

Richards is among the seven for LA players on the witness list. Andrew Heaney, one of the team’s close friends at Scags, testified on the first day of the trial. Another witness is pitcher Matt Harvey, about whom the defense has given various suggestions for a drug-related relationship between him and the Scags.