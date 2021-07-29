Former Dance Instructor Accused of Sexual Assault in Lawsuit

Two professional dancers filed a lawsuit on Wednesday accusing a former dance teacher of sexually assaulting and abusing them, and accusing his wife – an internet famous ballerina who danced with the Boston Ballet – of participating in some of the abuse. .

The former teacher – who is known by several names, but goes by the name Mitchell Taylor Button in the costume – is married to Dusty Button, who was the principal dancer of the Boston Ballet and who has amassed more than 300,000 Instagram followers and several sponsorships. ‘companies. with viral photos and videos of her dancing.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Nevada, claims that “the Buttons are abusing their positions of power and prestige in the dance community to gain the loyalty and trust of young dancers” and said that the couple “would exploit these relationships to coerce sex acts through force and fraud.” Mr. Button is a defendant in the lawsuit; Ms Button is not, but is described as a “non-party co-conspirator”. A lawyer for the couple said they denied the charges.