Former DC police officer arrested in Florida on sex with minor charges

A former Washington, D.C., police officer who led the DC Police LGBT Liaison Unit was arrested in Florida over the weekend on charges of engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

An official told Gadget Clock that Brett Parson, 53, was arrested Saturday in Boca Raton on an arrest warrant issued by the Coconut Creek Police Department.

Person has been charged with two counts of having illicit sex with a minor, the officer said.

Online court records show the person was held without bond at the main detention center in Palm Beach County. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Parsons has served as an officer in the Columbia Metropolitan Police Department for nearly three decades. For many years he led the department’s LGBT liaison unit.

He retired as a full-time MPD officer in February 2020. He told The Washington Blade that year, “I will be with the MPD as a part-time reserve officer, working in the role that I am most likely to assist the Reserve Corporation. The agency I love.”

The MPD told Gadget Clock that it had fired Parsons from its reserve corps after receiving news of his arrest early Sunday morning.

