Former Democratic Pennsylvania AG arrested after allegedly driving drunk while on probation



Former Pennsylvania Attorney General Kathleen Kane surrendered to law enforcement on Friday for alleged probation violations after being charged in a drunken driving case last month.

Fox-approved WTXF-TV reported that Kane turned himself in to Montgomery County authorities after a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility outside of Philadelphia.

On March 12, Kane was found behind an Audi wheel by Scranton police officers who had been called in to respond to a two-car accident. He denied having been drinking and pointed to his passenger, who said: “This is not entirely me,” according to an affidavit obtained by the news outlet.

He said he picked up his sister and gave her a ride.

Another driver told authorities that Kane got into his car at a bend and he smelled alcohol on his body. It is alleged that Kane sprayed perfume on himself before the officers arrived and offered to pay for the damage to another vehicle.

The driver called the police. Surveillance video shows why he was drinking alcohol at a restaurant before the accident, authorities said. He failed a field restraint test and refused to have a blood test, police said.

Her eyes were watery, bloody, and her words blurred – police said she had trouble saying the word “assigned” – and failed a field sobriety test, documents said.

The news outlet said Kane was a rising star when he resigned after being convicted of lying, obstruction and other counts for leaking secret investigative files to embarrass rival prosecutors.

He was eventually sentenced to 23 months in prison and released in 2019. At the time of the crash, he was on probation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.