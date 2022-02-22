Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Race played a factor in firing



Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks the race has a factor behind the team’s decision to fire him in January.

Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall and Omar Kelly of South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores complained that he was given a job he didn’t think was needed. . A white head coach. Flores scored 25-24 in three seasons with Miami before leaving on January 10.

Flores, who was hired to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ senior defensive assistant over the weekend, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist recruitment practices. Flores has no plans to leave the case even after returning to the league as a coach.

“I think the race has played a role in my shooting,” Flores said in the podcast. “What I mean by that is, I was told to do something. There were conversations. I was made to work harder. I don’t think my white opponents were told to do. I was told to do.”

Flores did not specifically suggest what the dolphins told her that she considered ethnicity.

Flores, who turned 41 on Thursday, is now among the staff led by Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, one of the league’s three black head coaches, Houston’s Louie Smith, and Miami’s Mike McDaniels, who has been identified as biased. Flores was interviewed for the job that eventually went to Smith, who was Texans assistant head coach last season. Flores has maintained that he was not appointed because of his pending case against the league.

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said Monday that hiring Flores is based on Flores’ track record. Flores has won four Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and made a defensive call during the 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 that gave the franchise its sixth championship.

“I think (the recruiter) said we hired a very good quality defensive coach who could help us win the game,” Colbert said. “And really beyond that, there’s nothing to say.”

Flores, like other black assistant coaches in the league, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive coordinator Taryl Austin, believes NFL owners – 30 out of 32 white owners – are more likely to choose leaders who reflect in the mirror every morning.

“A change of heart that must happen,” Flores said. “We need to open our minds.”