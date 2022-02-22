Sports

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Race played a factor in firing

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Race played a factor in firing
Written by admin
Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Race played a factor in firing

Former Dolphins coach Brian Flores: Race played a factor in firing

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores thinks the race has a factor behind the team’s decision to fire him in January.

Speaking on the “I Am Athlete” podcast, co-hosted by former NFL wide receivers Chad Johnson and Brandon Marshall and Omar Kelly of South Florida Sun-Sentinel, Flores complained that he was given a job he didn’t think was needed. . A white head coach. Flores scored 25-24 in three seasons with Miami before leaving on January 10.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Flores, who was hired to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ senior defensive assistant over the weekend, filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL over alleged racist recruitment practices. Flores has no plans to leave the case even after returning to the league as a coach.

“I think the race has played a role in my shooting,” Flores said in the podcast. “What I mean by that is, I was told to do something. There were conversations. I was made to work harder. I don’t think my white opponents were told to do. I was told to do.”

Flores did not specifically suggest what the dolphins told her that she considered ethnicity.

File - Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks with Judge David Oliver, 24, during the first half of the NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Center, New Orleans.

File – Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores speaks with Judge David Oliver, 24, during the first half of the NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Center, New Orleans.
(AP Photo / Bach Deal, File)

Flores, who turned 41 on Thursday, is now among the staff led by Pittsburgh’s Mike Tomlin, one of the league’s three black head coaches, Houston’s Louie Smith, and Miami’s Mike McDaniels, who has been identified as biased. Flores was interviewed for the job that eventually went to Smith, who was Texans assistant head coach last season. Flores has maintained that he was not appointed because of his pending case against the league.

READ Also  jessika-power-blames-former-australian-cricketer-shane-warne-for-x-rated-message-and-calls-him-insane-leaked-chat-on-instagram - Model makes serious allegations against Shane Warne, Hotel Australian veteran sent obscene messages to meet in the room

Pittsburgh general manager Kevin Colbert said Monday that hiring Flores is based on Flores’ track record. Flores has won four Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots and made a defensive call during the 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams in 2019 that gave the franchise its sixth championship.

“I think (the recruiter) said we hired a very good quality defensive coach who could help us win the game,” Colbert said. “And really beyond that, there’s nothing to say.”

Flores, like other black assistant coaches in the league, including the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive coordinator Taryl Austin, believes NFL owners – 30 out of 32 white owners – are more likely to choose leaders who reflect in the mirror every morning.

“A change of heart that must happen,” Flores said. “We need to open our minds.”

#Dolphins #coach #Brian #Flores #Race #played #factor #firing

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  FC Goa: All you need to know about A-League import James Donachie

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment