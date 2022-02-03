Former EAM Natwar Singh reacted on congress mp rahul gandhi claim over china pakistan alliance

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha regarding China and Pakistan that the single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep the two countries separate. But you have brought them together.

On Wednesday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi strongly targeted the central government in Parliament and said that China and Pakistan have come together because of your wrong policies. On this statement, Natwar Singh, who was the Foreign Minister in the previous Congress government, said that Pakistan and China have been close to each other for decades and it was so during the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru.

Responding to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s statement, former minister Natwar Singh told news agency ANI that I am surprised that no one from the government’s side has risen to remind him that what you have said is not completely correct. Is. China and Pakistan have been close to each other since the 1960s. It started during the time of his great-grandfather Jawaharlal Nehru, who took the Kashmir issue to the UN.

Apart from this, Natwar Singh also said in a conversation with Republic TV channel that Pakistan and China have been very close for decades. It hasn’t happened today. Even during the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan was against us. Our China policy was a complete failure during the time of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. We did war with China. We weren’t ready for it. Now they have met. But this is nothing new.

Let us tell you that on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha regarding China and Pakistan that the single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep the two countries apart. But you have brought them together. This is the single biggest crime that you can commit against the people of India. BJP leaders fiercely attacked this statement of Rahul Gandhi.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also took a jibe and said that whenever Rahul Gandhi speaks, I feel very upset. I do not understand why they give statements benefiting Pakistan, China and the opposing forces. The things he said in Lok Sabha are condemnable. A responsible leader does not talk like this.