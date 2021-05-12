Former Ellen producer SLAMS DeGeneres for ‘duping fans into believing she’s a nice person’

A producer who labored on the Ellen DeGeneres Present has come out swinging towards her former employer, after the discuss present host introduced her determination to stop the long-running program on Thursday.

In a scathing interview on Australian breakfast present Dawn, award-winning producer Hedda Muskat mentioned Ellen’s present was destined for failure as a result of she’d misled her fans into believing she was a ‘nice particular person’.

‘The viewers have spoken. Her rankings have been in the bathroom for a lengthy, very long time now, her present has not been enjoyable, it has not been fascinating,’ Hedda mentioned.

‘And she or he isn’t actually by the way in which, stepping down, the viewers fired her,’ she added.

Hedda served as a producer in 2003 and was in command of reserving on a regular basis folks to seem on the present in ‘human curiosity’ segments.

When requested whether or not she was shocked by Ellen’s downfall, Hedda merely replied: ‘Not a shock in any respect.’

‘I feel the viewers are upset within the phoniness she’s been projecting, as this ‘nice particular person’. So I really feel that the viewers really feel duped, in a manner, that she’s not this nice particular person.’

‘The viewers will not be going to place up with the backstage racism that goes on within the backstage bullying that goes on. So I feel the viewers have woken up, lastly.’

Hedda additionally accused Ellen of being incapable of ‘connecting’ with on a regular basis folks, and most well-liked to buddy as much as celebrities as a substitute.

‘She cherished kissing a** with all of the celebrities and he or she actually was not in a place to interview actual folks as a result of she actually could not carry a dialog with them,’ she mentioned.

Later within the interview, Hedda shared her ideas about Ellen’s upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey, wherein the comic will focus on her determination to stop her discuss present.

‘I am very upset that Oprah is decreasing herself to interview Ellen. Oprah can interview kings and queens and I watch and love Oprah and I miss her and for her to interview Ellen, it is like why? Who cares about Ellen anymore?’ Hedda mentioned.

Saying her determination to finish her present after 19 seasons, DeGeneres informed The Hollywood Reporter: ‘If you’re a artistic particular person, you always must be challenged. And as nice as this present is, and as enjoyable as it’s, it is simply not a problem anymore.’

She downplayed final yr’s toxic-workplace scandal, nonetheless, and insisted it was not a think about her determination to wrap up this system.

‘It nearly impacted the present,’ DeGeneres, who was not accused of wrongdoing herself however was blamed for permitting the problems to develop, informed the commerce publication.

‘It was very hurtful to me. I imply, very. But when I used to be quitting the present due to that, I wouldn’t have come again this season,’ she added.

DeGeneres, who’s married to Australian actress Portia de Rossi, has apparently been contemplating ending the present for a number of years.