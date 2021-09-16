Former Employer of ‘Roaring Kitty’, Gamestop Trader, Find

Insurer MassMutual will pay a $4 million fine as part of a settlement with Massachusetts regulators, including Keith Gill, a former employee and online trader known as “Roaring Kitty” whose relentless cheerleading for GameStop’s shares. Was at the center of the meme. -Stock frenzy earlier this year.

State officials overseeing the markets said MassMutual’s unit that appointed Mr Gill, who resigned in January, failed to adequately monitor the business and online activity of him and other agents. In addition, Mr. Gill was doing business on behalf of three others who were not affiliated with MassMutual without the approval of the insurer, the settlement said. The insurer neither admitted nor denied the allegations, but it agreed to fines as well as an independent compliance review and other measures.

“Mass Mutual is pleased to have this case behind us, avoiding the expense and distraction associated with protracted litigation,” a spokesperson said.

Mr. Gill cultivated an online following with more than 250 hours of YouTube videos, many of which detailed his views on GameStop, a troubled video game retailer that was once a mainstay of the mall, but whose stock has been around for years. I was reduced. Partly because of Mr. Gill’s focus on the stock, Gamestop became a favorite of day traders, who arranged themselves on Reddit’s WallStreetBets trading message board – where Mr. Gill was also active – and briefly traded as much as the company’s share price. More than 600 percent within days at the end of January. GameStop stock is currently trading at over $200, and has remained up more than 1,000 percent since the start of the year.