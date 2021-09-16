Former Employer of ‘Roaring Kitty’, Gamestop Trader, Find
Insurer MassMutual will pay a $4 million fine as part of a settlement with Massachusetts regulators, including Keith Gill, a former employee and online trader known as “Roaring Kitty” whose relentless cheerleading for GameStop’s shares. Was at the center of the meme. -Stock frenzy earlier this year.
State officials overseeing the markets said MassMutual’s unit that appointed Mr Gill, who resigned in January, failed to adequately monitor the business and online activity of him and other agents. In addition, Mr. Gill was doing business on behalf of three others who were not affiliated with MassMutual without the approval of the insurer, the settlement said. The insurer neither admitted nor denied the allegations, but it agreed to fines as well as an independent compliance review and other measures.
“Mass Mutual is pleased to have this case behind us, avoiding the expense and distraction associated with protracted litigation,” a spokesperson said.
Mr. Gill cultivated an online following with more than 250 hours of YouTube videos, many of which detailed his views on GameStop, a troubled video game retailer that was once a mainstay of the mall, but whose stock has been around for years. I was reduced. Partly because of Mr. Gill’s focus on the stock, Gamestop became a favorite of day traders, who arranged themselves on Reddit’s WallStreetBets trading message board – where Mr. Gill was also active – and briefly traded as much as the company’s share price. More than 600 percent within days at the end of January. GameStop stock is currently trading at over $200, and has remained up more than 1,000 percent since the start of the year.
GameStop and other stocks that were favorites of the online crowd, such as struggling movie chain AMC, were transformed into “meme stocks,” companies whose share prices rose wildly as online traders made their purchases to steer the stock’s direction. coordinated power. This new generation of traders often ignored traditional sources of stock market advice and instead looked online on TikTok or YouTube for tips on playing the market. The explosion of meme stocks in late January marked the culmination of a surge of interest in stock trading that began amid the pandemic.
Mr. Gill proved to be the more motivator of the online stock market. His videos – he filmed himself sitting in a video-gaming chair wearing his trademark red headband – were unoriginal and irreverent. But as his online profile grew, it was almost unknown that he was a registered securities broker, and until he resigned in January, he worked as a director of financial wellness education at MassMutual, which was officially recognized as Commonly known as Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company.
Commonwealth Secretary William F. Galvin said in an interview, “As far as Massmutual is concerned, they were clearly to blame for not overseeing them.” “I mean, it was beyond a small matter of negligence. It was complete and complete.”
Under his online alias, Mr. Gill would regularly provide updates on how his GameStop investments were going, posting his trades on Reddit under the recurring rubric of “GME YOLO Update”. At one point, during the peak of the GameStop frenzy, Mr. Gill posted images on Reddit showing that his original $53,000 bet on GameStop had risen in value to $48 million, a business coup that saw him become an online public. transformed into a hero. Be a businessman.
The agreement also included other details of Mr. Gill’s business activities that regulators said were in violation of Massachusetts regulations. For example, Mr. Gill made about 1,700 trades in the accounts of three others. What business was being done and the identities of the people were not disclosed. But such trading by a broker outside the brokerage firm for which the broker acts must be approved in writing ahead of time under Massachusetts rules, the agreement said.
A lawyer for Mr. Gill said his job was to develop educational courses for investors, and that he was not employed as a broker.
“The fact that he had a license to do something he was not doing is completely irrelevant,” said William Taylor of the firm Zuckerman Spader.
Mr Gill had informed the company of access to the accounts of one of those individuals, and requested permission to manage them, which the company denied, Mr Galvin’s office said. Mr Gill was also managing external investment accounts for two others, a fact that MassMutual failed to identify, the settlement said.
Mr Taylor said Mr Gill helped manage the accounts of three family members.
“Less than 5 percent of trades in those accounts were in GME,” said Mr. Taylor, referencing GameStop’s stock symbol.
Mr Gill’s investigation being conducted by Mr Galvin’s office is still pending.
