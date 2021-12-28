Former England captain Michael Vaughan trolled Team India Now Indian legend Wasim Jaffer took revenge when England piled up on 68 run Watch Video

England had a bad time in the Boxing-Day Test match. Australia bowled out England for just 68 runs in the second innings. The England team is getting a lot of criticism for such a bad condition in the Ashes.

Former England cricket team captain Michael Vaughan made fun of the Indian team about 3 years ago. Then Indian cricketers and fans were very angry to make fun of Vaughan. Although, many people must have forgotten that incident, but former Indian Test team opener Wasim Jaffer did not forget.

He was looking for a suitable opportunity to take a chance from Michael Vaughan and got this opportunity on 28 December 2021. Actually, on 31 January 2019, Team India was all out for 92 runs in the ODI match against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Then Michael Vaughan trolled Team India by tweeting. In that tweet, he wrote, ‘India all out on 92…. Can’t believe any team can be bowled out for less than 100 runs in today’s era.

However, in the third Test match of the Ashes series, when England were reduced to just 68 runs in the second innings, Wasim Jaffer got a chance to take revenge for three years old. After this Wasim Jaffer reminded Michael Vaughan of his old tweet.

Wasim Jaffer has posted a video on his Twitter account. In its caption, he wrote, ‘England all out for 68 runs.’ He then tagged the tweet to Michael Vaughan and The Ashes. In the video, Jaffer is showing Michael Vaughan’s 3-year-old tweet while opening the Twitter app on his mobile.

At the end of the video, he closed his right eye and gave a thumb impression. On this tweet of Wasim Jaffer, Michael Vaughan replied in a funny way. He wrote, ‘Very good Wasim.’ Talking about the Ashes series being played between England and Australia, the hosts have taken a winning lead of 3-0 in the series.

