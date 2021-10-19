Former England football captain David Beckham banned for driving and fined

David Beckham , six month driving ban: Former England football star player David Beckham has been banned from driving for 6 months by a UK court. David Beckham admitted his mistake at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after the former England football team captain was accused of talking on the phone while driving. The court then imposed six penalty points on Beckham’s license, meaning he would no longer be able to drive for six months. Apart from this, the court has also imposed a fine of 750 pounds (about 69 thousand rupees) on him. According to media reports, on November 21 last year, he was talking mobile while driving a car on Great Portland Street in central London. After which a common citizen there complained to the police about Beckham. After this the police took action and filed a complaint and on Thursday 9 May, they were called to the court for hearing. where he confessed his crime.

David Beckham is very fond of cars, for the first time in 1997 he bought the super car Porsche 911 Carrera. Apart from this, Beckham also bought Lamborghini Gallardo and Ferrari 360 Spyder. Along with cars, he is also very fond of bikes. He has a variety of bikes which he loves to ride. The Harley Davidson bike is one of Beckham’s favorite bikes.

Let us tell you that David Beckham retired from football in the year 2013. Despite this, his popularity has not diminished. Beckham is often in the headlines for one reason or the other. During his career, Beckham has played for such legendary teams as Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Los Angeles Galaxy.