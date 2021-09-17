Former Georgetown tennis coach agrees to plead guilty in admissions scandal

A former men’s and women’s tennis coach at Georgetown University charged with taking and accepting bribes to help students get into university was the latest to agree Wednesday in an admissions investigation that saw him plead guilty. According to the US Attorney has touched elite schools across the country. Office for the District of Massachusetts.

The coaches, Gordon Ernst, 54, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Falmouth, Mass., were scheduled to go to the test in November with coaches from other universities.

The settlement also came as the first week of testimony at the trial of two wealthy fathers who were accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to their children with trumped-up athletic credentials at the University of Southern California.

Mr. Ernst was accused of taking bribes to name at least 12 students on the Georgetown tennis team as recruits, including some who competed competitively between 2012 and 2018. had not played tennis since. Federal prosecutors say he was part of an operation run by William Singer, known as Rick, who billed himself as a “concierge” college admissions adviser to the wealthy.