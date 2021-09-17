Former Georgetown tennis coach agrees to plead guilty in admissions scandal
A former men’s and women’s tennis coach at Georgetown University charged with taking and accepting bribes to help students get into university was the latest to agree Wednesday in an admissions investigation that saw him plead guilty. According to the US Attorney has touched elite schools across the country. Office for the District of Massachusetts.
The coaches, Gordon Ernst, 54, of Chevy Chase, MD, and Falmouth, Mass., were scheduled to go to the test in November with coaches from other universities.
The settlement also came as the first week of testimony at the trial of two wealthy fathers who were accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to their children with trumped-up athletic credentials at the University of Southern California.
Mr. Ernst was accused of taking bribes to name at least 12 students on the Georgetown tennis team as recruits, including some who competed competitively between 2012 and 2018. had not played tennis since. Federal prosecutors say he was part of an operation run by William Singer, known as Rick, who billed himself as a “concierge” college admissions adviser to the wealthy.
According to court documents, Mr. Ernst agreed to plead guilty to charges including conspiracy to bribe federal programs and filing false tax returns. Federal prosecutors said a plea hearing has yet to be scheduled.
Mr. Ernst has agreed to a minimum of one year and up to four years in prison, two years of supervised release, and the forfeiture of $3.4 million in plan proceeds, according to prosecutors. Mr Ernst’s lawyer, Tracy Minor, said on Wednesday that the trial now underway in Boston federal court had nothing to do with his client’s decision, but declined to comment further. A spokesman for Georgetown said the university had cooperated with the federal investigation and Mr. Ernst had committed “an unprecedented breach of trust”.
She said the university had investigated Mr. Ernst in 2017 and asked him to resign after discovering irregularities in the athletic credentials of two students who were being recruited to play; Neither was recruited. But she was not aware of any criminal activity until she was contacted by the US Attorney’s office months later.
It is an open secret that admitted-eligible athletes have higher than average chances of entering many elite universities, perhaps even higher than the children of inherited admissions and major donors. Mr Singer told parents he had created a “side door” for admissions through athletic recruitment.
Mr. Ernst was arrested in March 2019 along with more than four dozen other coaches, parents, testing center officials and the admissions scheme’s recruitment mastermind, Mr. Singer, who began cooperating with the government in 2018 and pleaded guilty But not yet sentenced.
Following the arrest, in May 2019, “Georgetown revoked the admission of several students and expelled them from Georgetown,” the spokesperson said. He said that giving false information on an application is the reason for dismissal.
Since then, 57 people have been charged in the case, and nearly four dozen have pleaded guilty, including 33 parents.
The two parents now at trial, Jamal Abdelaziz, a former casino executive and John Wilson, a former Gap executive, say they are innocent and were deceived by Mr. Singer that they were making legitimate donations to the University of Southern California. in order to facilitate the way for their children to be recruited as recruited athletes.
Mr. Wilson’s son was admitted as a water polo player and Mr. Abdelaziz’s daughter was admitted as a basketball player. They both played those games, and Mr. Wilson’s son, according to the defense, was a serious water polo player, but prosecutors have questioned his credentials to play at the collegiate level. Mr Wilson is also accused of paying $1.5 million to another scheme devised by Mr Singer to bring his daughters to Harvard and Stanford by misrepresenting them as sailors.
The case accuses other parents of agreeing to diagnose their children with a learning disability in order to give them 100 percent more time to take the SAT or ACT tests and take the test at test centers called Mr. Singer controlled. Mr. Singer told the parents that he could guarantee him any SAT scores, according to a recording made while Mr. Singer was collaborating with the government. He said that his children would never know about the fraud and would just think they had a lucky day.
Sheilagh McNeil contributed to the research.
#Georgetown #tennis #coach #agrees #plead #guilty #admissions #scandal
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.