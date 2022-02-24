Former Georgian President Saakashvili describes how he tried to warn the West about Russia



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine, Europe’s second-largest country with a population of 44 million, is at war with Russia, the largest war in Europe since 1945, according to the intelligence community. He was warned against 14 years ago.

“At the very least, I have warned all my Western friends that Russia is becoming more dangerous and drawing a red line,” said Mikhail Saakashvili, a former Georgian president who considers Trump a follow-up to allegations that he is behind bars in his country.

Saakashvili, who calls himself Putin’s personal prisoner, answered Gadget Clock questions in writing through his lawyer.

The 41-year-old president was serving his second term when, in August 2008, Russian troops entered Georgian territory and occupied the territories of Abkhazia and Tashkent – one-fifth of the territory of Georgia. Russia soon recognized their independence – a playbook Putin repeated in Ukraine this week.

“I remember telling Ambassador Burns [Nicholas Burns, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia] And Dick Holbrooke said that one day Russia would even resort to strategic nuclear weapons, and they looked at me as if I were a nut, now a lot of people believe the same thing, “he recalls.

In April 2008, NATO leaders gathered in Bucharest, Romania, to vote on Georgia and Ukraine – the two most ambitious member states’ Action Plan (MAP). Despite strong U.S. support, coalition leaders disagreed and the petitions were rejected. However, the heads of state agreed that “these countries will be members of NATO.” Promises upset the Kremlin. Russian President Vladimir Putin has since reiterated that NATO’s eastward expansion poses a security threat to the Russian Federation.

Are the Russians on board with Putin?

Leading to the August 2008 war, many in the West did not share Saakashvili’s alarm about impending Russian aggression, citing his personality and calling him a “hot head.” I asked Saakashvili why he had not succeeded in persuading the West about the apparent danger.

“I understand them, it never happened before,” read his handwritten response.

Saakashvili was not the only Eastern European leader to warn of a Russian resurgence. One year ago, in April 2007, Estonia was hit by a major cyber attack – the online services of banks, media outlets and government agencies were removed. When then-President Thomas Hendrik Elves indicated that Russia was behind the attack, “most countries said, ‘Oh, you’re just being rasophobic,'” Elves told Gadget Clock via Skype from Estonia.

Elves was one of five Eastern European presidents to stand on stage next to Saakashvili in Tbilisi’s Freedom Square, showing support and solidarity for a country attacked by its 30 times larger neighbor. That unity was not shared by the allies of the West.

“I have long argued that the more Western members of NATO should not have taken the experience of the new members of the East as seriously as they did. Really believe what the Eastern members are saying,” Elves said.

“The United States government has repeatedly urged Georgia’s president to be patient and not respond to Russian provocations,” Matthew Bryza, a former deputy foreign minister for Europe and Eurasia, told Gadget Clock. And what happened was that the Russians arranged for Georgian separatists, like the separatists in eastern Ukraine, to fire artillery at Georgian positions, just as the separatists have been doing in Ukraine. The Georgians fired back, and this was an excuse for Russian aggression.

Maddox blog post on the timing of Putin’s attack on the Sexton bombings ‘intellectually irresistible’

After five days of fighting, Russia and Georgia signed a peace agreement, mediated by then-French President Nicolas Sarkozy. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice reminded CNN this week that the Bush administration had tried to coordinate sanctions against Russia, but that “Europeans were not there.”

Rice also recalls how her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, wanted “Saakashvili left” as one of the conditions for ending the war.

Depending on who you ask in the West, Saakashvili has been accused of either “starting a conflict” or “provoking”. “They showed a tendency to blame us, the victim, rather than the attacker, with whom they wanted to return to business as normal very quickly,” he wrote 14 years later.

The most striking example of “business as usual” is the Obama White House 2009 reset policy.

Bryza, who was part of the administration at the time, said he was “terrified” when the resettlement policy was announced a few months after Russia occupied the Georgian territories. “It was a signal to Putin that despite Georgia invading and occupying a large part of it, everything is fine. Russia, referring to Russia’s annexation in 2014, said Russia has reached out and strengthened its offensive.” The size of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine, Massachusetts.

Saakashvili, who has studied both Ukraine and the United States, also served in the elected Ukrainian government after the 2014 Euromidan protests that ousted pro-Russian President Viktor Yanukovych. He first served as chairman of the Reform Advisory Council and later as governor of the Odessa region of the Black Sea region of Ukraine.

During his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in 2015, Saakashvili mentioned Putin’s name more than a dozen times and called on the United States to raise prices for the Kremlin. “A democratic, secure Ukraine is the last nation between a restructuring Russia and America,” he said in his closing remarks.

Click to get the Gadget Clock app

From the highest stage to the cell of the prison, Saakashvili continues to believe that Putin’s ultimate goal is to build European and transatlantic architecture.

“Putin is now day after day imitating Georgia 2008,” wrote Saakashvili, who carried the Ukrainian flag and sang the national anthem during his last court appearance.

At the time this story was published, Saakashvili was on a hunger strike over his medical services.