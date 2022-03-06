World

Former Governor Cuomo speaks for the first time after resignation

25 mins ago
Add Comment
by admin

Former Governor Cuomo speaks for the first time after resignation

9f57394814d6412d940f12eb68dfa74b

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Former Governor Andrew Cuomo spoke Sunday morning at God’s Battalion of Prayer Church in Brooklyn, the first public appearance he’s made since his resignation on August 10, 2021. The church’s Reverend, Rev. Alfred Cockfield, was appointed to the Long Island Power Authority Board last year by Former Governor Cuomo’s office. In introducing the former governor, Cockfield said “he’s a friend. I never turn my back on friends.”

When Cuomo first took the podium, he began, “I’ve gone through a very difficult time these past few months. I resigned as Governor, the press roasted me… it was one of the roughest times of my life.” Cuomo then went on to detail the several sexual assault allegations brought up against him, hitting the same points his administration has many times- that there is a “new sensitivity” with younger people.

The former Governor apologized for his behavior multiple times, while still alluding to the fact that several Attorney Generals’ investigations led to no convictions. “Tens of millions of dollars were spent on investigations… your money!”, said the former Governor.

Cuomo then detailed the firing of his brother, Chris Cuomo, by CNN. He said, “cancel culture mentality is growing, and it must be stopped.”

The former Governor also mentioned what he believes to be Former President Donald Trump’s plans for the near future. “Donald Trump is out mobilizing”, began Cuomo. “Strategically planning to override the election system when they don’t like the outcome- when they lose.”

READ Also  Border Patrol agent hospitalized in Texas with COVID to be relocated after company donates medical transport

To cap the speech, Cuomo said he has “many options in life”, and that he is open to all of them. No further announcements were made this Sunday.

#Governor #Cuomo #speaks #time #resignation

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Not any storm can be called a blizzard. There are 3 requirements

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment