Former governor gave advice, women should not go alone to the police station after dark, questions raised on Yogi government

Even though the Yogi government of Uttar Pradesh claims the image of a crime-free state, but his own party leader and former Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya has raised a question mark regarding the law and order situation. At the same time, he has advised the women of the state not to go alone to the police station after dark.

In a program organized in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, former Uttarakhand Governor and BJP leader Baby Rani Maurya, while addressing the people, said that a woman officer and a sub-inspector definitely sit in the police stations. But I must say one thing that never go to the police station after dark at five o’clock in the evening. Next morning go. If necessary, take your brother, husband or father along.

'Women should not go to UP police stations after 5 pm to file complaints'

– Baby Rani Maurya (National Vice President, BJP)

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at the Yogi Adityanath government regarding this statement of former Governor and BJP leader Baby Rani Maurya. Surya Pratap Singh tweeted and wrote that the pain of the daughter of former governor Baby Rani Maurya opened the woes of the Yogi government. Governor Malik has already opened the lungi of the Modi government. He also wrote that O, Baby Rani ji! Thanks for speaking the truth. Delightful gift to Yogi ji.

At the same time, Congress leader BV Srinivas also targeted Baby Rani Maurya by sharing that statement with her Twitter account. The Congress leader tweeted and asked the question that if any incident with the woman happens at 5.30 pm, then should we wait till the next morning? AAP leader Sanjay Singh also shared the statement of the former governor and tweeted and wrote that save the daughter.

During the program organized in Varanasi, former Governor Baby Rani Maurya also blamed the administration for not getting fertilizers to farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Baby Rani Maurya said that the officials keep misleading everyone. I got a call from a farmer from Agra. He was not getting the manure so I called the officer. The officer assured to give fertilizer but later refused to the farmer. This type of bullying happens at a lower level. At the same time, he said that if any officer harassed in this way, then complain about it to the DM and write a letter to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister.

