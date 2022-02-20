Former Hillary Clinton spokesman slams reporting on Durham motion: ‘Bull—-”



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A former spokeswoman for Hillary Clinton responded to Gadget Clock’ inquiry into the Special Counsel’s filing. John Durham Lawyers complain for that Clinton The campaign paid for a technology company to gain access to Trump Tower and White House servers.

Philip Raines, a former Clinton spokesman, said: “I can say with confidence that what is happening right now is a case study for another sinking into the abyss with the insane and hysterical response to the recent Durham filing.

“It’s just gone from a grossly exaggerated moment to a complete disregard for reality. Someone wrote something on a piece of paper and that piece of paper has become the New Testament.” He added.

“You know it’s a bull,” he continued. Raines said that “coverage differs in two interrelated ways: truthfulness and volume.”

Raines was outraged with the Gadget Clock coverage of the Durham filing.

“Fox and others like it pretend it’s providing information that no one else is covering. Viewers think they’re in a secret,” former Clinton spokesman Philip Rains told Gadget Clock in an email. “Only they are extra informed and the rest of us live in a bubble without the inconvenient truth.

“Those who act foolishly with their audience to buy something sold to them are drowning in it,” Raines wrote.

A filing from Durham Lawyers complain this month Clinton The campaign pays a technology company to gain access to Trump Tower’s servers, and later White House To establish a “conjecture” to connect with government agencies Donald Trump Per Russia .

The Durham lawsuit, filed by former Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Susman, has been filed in connection with a possible conflict of interest, which has led to allegations of making false statements to federal agents. Before the election, Susman told the FBI that he was not working for Clinton when he released documents accusing Trump of having ties to Russia. He pleaded not guilty.

The filing alleges that Sussmann “filed and reported complaints to the FBI on behalf of at least two specific clients, including a US-based Internet company (Internet Company 1) and Clinton’s publicity technology executive (Tech Executive 1).”

Susman’s “billing records reflect” that he “repeatedly billed the Clinton campaign for his work in the Russian Bank-1 allegations,” according to Durham’s filing.

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.