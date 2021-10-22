Former IAS gave a warning to Rakesh Tikait, said – suspending Yogendra Yadav should not be too heavy

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh warned Rakesh Tikait that suspending Yogendra Yadav should not be too heavy. He wrote in his tweet that Tikait should be careful. It will not take long to break the love and affection of farmers. The suspension of Yogendra Yadav is a big blow to the farmers’ movement. He was the brainchild of the movement. Expressing doubts, he has said that whether there is a game of BJP behind this? He has also raised the question that since when did condolences to the bereaved families become a crime?

United Kisan Morcha has taken a big action against Yogendra Yadav. Yogendra Yadav has been expelled from the United Kisan Morcha for a month. Due to this decision, Yogendra Yadav will not be able to participate in any program of United Kisan Morcha for a month. Yogendra Yadav has also apologized after being expelled from the United Kisan Morcha. This action on Yogendra has come after visiting the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra, who was killed in Lakhimpur Kheri massacre.

On October 12, Yogendra Yadav had gone to Lakhimpur to attend the last Ardas of the deceased farmers. Later he also went to the house of BJP worker Shubham Mishra. Returning from there, Yogendra Yadav had also written an article in this regard, in which he shared his experience. Many farmers of the Morcha were angry with this move of Yogendra Yadav. Their demand was that action should be taken against Yogendra.

@_YogendraYadav The suspension of the peasant movement was a big blow, he was the mind of the movement. Is there BJP’s game behind this? Since when did condolences to the bereaved families become a crime? this step @tikaitrakesh Let’s not prove another stain on the image!! https://t.co/5t89ZFG7h6 — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) October 22, 2021

On the other hand, people took out their anger on the farmer leaders on social media. Prakash wrote that say fake farmer. A few farmer unions and middlemen from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh do not represent the farmers of the whole of India. Kaushal Yadav wrote that Rakesh Tikait has been bought by BJP. This will soon put an end to the farmers’ movement too. Ramesh Yadav wrote that what is a crime to share someone’s sorrow, if it is a crime to go to the victim’s family, then why are farmers expecting condolences from the PM on the martyrdom of 700 farmers.

However, Yudhveer Singh while giving advice to Surya Pratap said that many leaders have been suspended before. When someone breaks the rules, he has been suspended. He would not participate in any decision while suspended from the United Kisan Morcha. Yogendra Yadav will be part again after a month, he has not come out of the farmers’ movement.