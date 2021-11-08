Former IAS sued for writing against the government? The pain spilled on Twitter, said- pension is being used well

Sadiq wrote – The whole country has become a poultry farm, the one who is being oppressed is shouting. The rest are busy picking grains. One user said that leaders like these people have flouted the constitution, these people are sitting above the constitution.

When questions were asked against the BJP government on social media, 7 cases were lodged against former IAS Surya Pratap Singh. When his pain spilled on Twitter, people also expressed sympathy for him. While narrating his pain, he said that he never writes his pain, but what it is like to bear the paperwork of 7 cases for a retired officer, this I and my family understand.

Sharing his pain, he wrote – is called to the police station to give a statement. You have to go to court and go to court, pension is being used very well. If not me, one day history will write everything. Former IAS says that under Akhilesh’s government, I started a state-wide student movement, even if there were no cases, one day Akhilesh ji sent police protection for me.

They say that Yogi ji says that in the previous government, there were cases against innocents. I’m facing 7 lawsuits just for asking questions on Twitter. Should I laugh or cry at this statement? It has been the blessings of some friends, comrades like you and God that even after all the harassment, at least we were able to write the truth fearlessly and say it. In the last few years, arrests and FIRs have been used as a weapon against democracy. Youth should understand its seriousness, raise your voice fearlessly.

I never write my pain, but my family and I understand what it is like to bear the paperwork of 7 lawsuits for a retired officer. They are called to the police station to give statements, they have to go to court, the pension is being used very well. If not me, one day history will write everything. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 7, 2021

It has been the blessings of some friends, comrades like you and God that even after all the harassment, at least we were able to write the truth fearlessly and say it. In the last few years, arrests and FIRs have been used as a weapon against democracy. The young generation should understand its seriousness and raise their voice fearlessly. — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 7, 2021

In the Akhilesh government, I started a state-wide student movement, even if there were no cases, one day Akhilesh ji sent police protection for me. Yogi ji says that in the previous government there were cases against innocents. I am facing 7 lawsuits just for asking question on Twitter, should I laugh or cry over this statement? — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) November 7, 2021

On the other hand, on social media, people raised their voice in favor of the former IAS. One wrote – We were not people of the 18th century, but it is felt that there must have been some similar atmosphere at that time also. Simranjit Kaur said that we cannot feel this pain, but we understand how much emotional pain must be felt by a person who has dedicated his life to the country as a public servant and against the illiterate people of the same country. Leaders plot. He wrote consolingly that we are all with you.

Sir, We are with you..Keep fighting for truth & justice! — Manna Singh Jawanda (@MannaJawanda) November 7, 2021

Leaders like these people have blown the constitution, these people are sitting above the constitution. — Babaji’s thullu ( parody ) (@MaapapaL) November 7, 2021

The Sanghio is said to be the pet of the British government, because just as there were cases against the British for speaking at that time and they are thrown in jails,

Today the BJP ruled states are also adopting the same policy. — Simranjit Kaur?️ (@SimranjitKaur07) November 7, 2021

Anjali Singh wrote – Of course it is very difficult sir. No one in life likes to go to the police station, the court. Pooja took a jibe at Surya Pratap and said – Retired IS does not mislead the people of the country? It has been tweeted a while back that the BJP government is closing the ration scheme of the poor. Whereas the PM Garib Anaj Yojana which was run after Corona is being closed on 30 November. You provoke people by giving wrong information, then you pretend to be innocent as soon as the FIR is registered.

Sadiq wrote – The whole country has become a poultry farm, the one who is being oppressed is shouting. The rest are busy picking grains. One user said that leaders like these people have flouted the constitution, these people are sitting above the constitution. A woman wrote – Sanghis are called the pet of the British government because of the way the British were being tried for speaking at that time and thrown in jails. Today the BJP ruled states are following this policy.