Entertainment

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted when the color of the swing in Unnao was changed – Why should DM Unnao lag behind Ayodhya?

13 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted when the color of the swing in Unnao was changed – Why should DM Unnao lag behind Ayodhya?
Written by admin
Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted when the color of the swing in Unnao was changed – Why should DM Unnao lag behind Ayodhya?

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted when the color of the swing in Unnao was changed – Why should DM Unnao lag behind Ayodhya?

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted when the color of the swing in Unnao was changed – Why should DM Unnao lag behind Ayodhya?

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted while sharing the picture of a swing installed in a park in Unnao.

Recently, there was a discussion everywhere regarding the color of the board of the District Magistrate residence of Ayodhya. Due to the change in the color of the housing board, there was a lot of politics on it. It was told that the board of Ayodhya DM’s residence was saffron earlier, which was made green without his knowledge and when there was a ruckus, it was made red again. Some people are seeing this incident of color change as a sign of change of power.

Former IAS took a jibe: For the past few days, an attempt is being made on social media to tell the sound of change of power by mentioning some similar incidents. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has shared two pictures. In one picture, there is a picture of the gate of the Government Nirala Park, which has been painted red and green, while in the second picture there is a swing of the park which is also painted in green and red colors.

Sharing the picture, Surya Pratap Singh wrote that after DM Ayodhya, why should DM Unnao be behind? DM Unnao made the color of the gates of the parks, even the swings, socialist. Amazing, the bureaucrats of this state, but the indication is clear. Former IAS did another tweet. In which it was written that “the same officers who had ‘unscrewed the spout’ are closing the door and getting each tap installed themselves. Somewhere the officers have become painters, some plumbers and some mechanics. This is the sound of power change.

READ Also  Hrithik Roshan sweet birthday wish to Anil Kapoor, welcomes him on Team Fighter co-starring Deepika Padukone | Hrithik Roshan congratulates Anil Kapoor on his birthday, along with a big announcement – ​​will be seen together on the big screen in 2023

People’s reactions: Journalist Raj Pal, while sharing the video, wrote that “When the board of DM House in Ayodhya became red with saffron, there was a ruckus, now the swings of Nirala Garden of Unnao have been turned green.” A user named Jyoti Batra wrote that “rats are the first to run when the ship sinks, these incidents fulfill this proverb.”

A user named Rekha wrote that “Let Simran live her life at least till 10”. Vikas Pradhan wrote that “means will definitely flatter some party, if they do their work responsibly by being impartial, then perhaps there will be no chance of doing all this.”

A user named Vishal Sahu wrote that “This proves that there is so much hooliganism in Akhilesh, then you only tell if a person of Samajwadi Party does injustice to a poor, will this law be able to give justice to that poor? Who himself is afraid of hooliganism.


#IAS #Surya #Pratap #Singh #taunted #color #swing #Unnao #changed #Unnao #lag #Ayodhya

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Sony really hated PS4 crossplay, confidential documents reveal

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment