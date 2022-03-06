Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted when the color of the swing in Unnao was changed – Why should DM Unnao lag behind Ayodhya?

Recently, there was a discussion everywhere regarding the color of the board of the District Magistrate residence of Ayodhya. Due to the change in the color of the housing board, there was a lot of politics on it. It was told that the board of Ayodhya DM’s residence was saffron earlier, which was made green without his knowledge and when there was a ruckus, it was made red again. Some people are seeing this incident of color change as a sign of change of power.

Former IAS took a jibe: For the past few days, an attempt is being made on social media to tell the sound of change of power by mentioning some similar incidents. Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has shared two pictures. In one picture, there is a picture of the gate of the Government Nirala Park, which has been painted red and green, while in the second picture there is a swing of the park which is also painted in green and red colors.

Sharing the picture, Surya Pratap Singh wrote that after DM Ayodhya, why should DM Unnao be behind? DM Unnao made the color of the gates of the parks, even the swings, socialist. Amazing, the bureaucrats of this state, but the indication is clear. Former IAS did another tweet. In which it was written that “the same officers who had ‘unscrewed the spout’ are closing the door and getting each tap installed themselves. Somewhere the officers have become painters, some plumbers and some mechanics. This is the sound of power change.

People’s reactions: Journalist Raj Pal, while sharing the video, wrote that “When the board of DM House in Ayodhya became red with saffron, there was a ruckus, now the swings of Nirala Garden of Unnao have been turned green.” A user named Jyoti Batra wrote that “rats are the first to run when the ship sinks, these incidents fulfill this proverb.”

A user named Rekha wrote that “Let Simran live her life at least till 10”. Vikas Pradhan wrote that “means will definitely flatter some party, if they do their work responsibly by being impartial, then perhaps there will be no chance of doing all this.”

A user named Vishal Sahu wrote that “This proves that there is so much hooliganism in Akhilesh, then you only tell if a person of Samajwadi Party does injustice to a poor, will this law be able to give justice to that poor? Who himself is afraid of hooliganism.