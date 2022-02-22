Entertainment

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP on the issue of riots in the midst of UP assembly elections

16 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP on the issue of riots in the midst of UP assembly elections
Written by admin
Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP on the issue of riots in the midst of UP assembly elections

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP on the issue of riots in the midst of UP assembly elections

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP on the issue of riots in the midst of UP assembly elections

Former IAS Suryapratap Singh has taunted BJP on the basis of Rakesh Tikait’s statement.

Voting for the third phase has been done in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The campaigning for the fourth phase has also come to an end, but the process of attacking each other is getting faster. ‘Riot’ is a major issue in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the earlier riots, BJP claims to provide an environment of security to the people, while the opposition accuses the BJP of causing riots. In the midst of the elections, once again the issue of riots has become a topic of discussion.

Rakesh Tikait’s statement on the riots: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (BKU) while talking to the media had said that if the BJP government comes after the elections, then a new post of riot minister is going to come out here. An order has come from Nagpur that one more post of the riot minister should be removed. Rakesh Tikait had said that the riot minister will be made to make statements, because if all of them have to give statements, then all become infamous.

The former IAS took a jibe at this: Referring to this statement of Rakesh Tikait, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted tauntingly that “If BJP comes, there will also be a ‘riot minister'” – Rakesh Tikait…yo ke karega, brother? Now people are giving their feedback on this tweet of former IAS. A user named Salman Turki wrote that if Jains were also added to the slogan ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian, aapse me sab bhai’, they would not have been angry and this atmosphere would not have happened today.

READ Also  Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh with CM Pema Khandu! Sanjay Dutt appointed as the brand ambassador of Arunachal Pradesh with CM Pema Khandu!

People’s reactions: A user named Chintu Kumar wrote that it is very important, after all, it is necessary to be a minister of that department, on whose trust the power is given. Tikait sahib is absolutely right. A user named Rahul INC wrote that the Home Minister of India would not want the division of his departments under any circumstances. Shahid Nama’s user wrote that what is the need of a separate riot minister, all his ministers are capable in this work.

A user named Patnaik wrote that it is Modiji who did not allow a single riot to happen from 2017 to 2022. A user named Engineer wrote that if your favorite SP comes, then “Thumka Mantri” will be confirmed for a Saifai. A user named Kartikeya Bhargava wrote that if it comes, BJP will be the only brother, but there will be no riot minister, but the anti-riot squad will become stronger.


#IAS #Surya #Pratap #Singh #jibe #BJP #issue #riots #midst #assembly #elections

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Donal Bisht has become a finalist for Bigg Boss 15, reports that Salman Khan has taken a look at celebs for the show - Donal Bisht to appear in 'Bigg Boss 15'? The names of these 7 celebs became finalists!

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment