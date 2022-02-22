Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe at BJP on the issue of riots in the midst of UP assembly elections

Voting for the third phase has been done in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections. The campaigning for the fourth phase has also come to an end, but the process of attacking each other is getting faster. ‘Riot’ is a major issue in Uttar Pradesh. Referring to the earlier riots, BJP claims to provide an environment of security to the people, while the opposition accuses the BJP of causing riots. In the midst of the elections, once again the issue of riots has become a topic of discussion.

Rakesh Tikait’s statement on the riots: BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (BKU) while talking to the media had said that if the BJP government comes after the elections, then a new post of riot minister is going to come out here. An order has come from Nagpur that one more post of the riot minister should be removed. Rakesh Tikait had said that the riot minister will be made to make statements, because if all of them have to give statements, then all become infamous.

The former IAS took a jibe at this: Referring to this statement of Rakesh Tikait, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh tweeted tauntingly that “If BJP comes, there will also be a ‘riot minister'” – Rakesh Tikait…yo ke karega, brother? Now people are giving their feedback on this tweet of former IAS. A user named Salman Turki wrote that if Jains were also added to the slogan ‘Hindu Muslim Sikh Christian, aapse me sab bhai’, they would not have been angry and this atmosphere would not have happened today.

People’s reactions: A user named Chintu Kumar wrote that it is very important, after all, it is necessary to be a minister of that department, on whose trust the power is given. Tikait sahib is absolutely right. A user named Rahul INC wrote that the Home Minister of India would not want the division of his departments under any circumstances. Shahid Nama’s user wrote that what is the need of a separate riot minister, all his ministers are capable in this work.

A user named Patnaik wrote that it is Modiji who did not allow a single riot to happen from 2017 to 2022. A user named Engineer wrote that if your favorite SP comes, then “Thumka Mantri” will be confirmed for a Saifai. A user named Kartikeya Bhargava wrote that if it comes, BJP will be the only brother, but there will be no riot minister, but the anti-riot squad will become stronger.