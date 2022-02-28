Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Narendra Modi meeting in Kashi

On Sunday, February 27, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi reached Kashi. After reaching Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, he offered prayers. After this, while addressing the booth workers of BJP in a public meeting, PM Modi attacked the opposition parties fiercely. PM Modi said that at the time of the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham, we were also wished for his death. People have taken a jibe on social media by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Modi’s public meeting in Kashi.

Former IAS took a jibe by sharing the video: Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted while sharing a video of PM Modi’s meeting on Twitter. PM Modi’s voice is heard in the video. Along with this, empty chairs are also visible in front. Sharing the video, the former IAS wrote that “Mahapralaya of the crowd in Kashi. The voice is familiar, listen to it.

Journalist Deepak Sharma while sharing the video wrote, “Even if the chairs are empty, the voice from the stage looks familiar!” Now common people are also giving their feedback on this video. A user named Laljit Yadav wrote that “This is the condition of him in the entire state, now no one is going to listen to his lies in his meeting. People have understood. One can be deceived by lying once but not again and again…”

A user named Yash Kumar wrote that “Now votes are being sought in the name of Operation Ganga, if there is a slight mistake, otherwise, if sir would have scolded, Russia would have ceased to cease and pleaded with the sir.” A user named Tanir Raza wrote that “his workers are not going to listen to him in Banaras, leave the matter of voters.” A user named Sanjay Verma wrote that “I am upset thinking what will happen to the organizer.”

The great flood of the crowd in Kashi. The voice is familiar, listen to it? pic.twitter.com/T128D8JYMM — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) February 27, 2022

A user named Dr. Praveen Singh wrote that “This is a booth worker meeting, not a public meeting. Why are you getting confused seeing the back chairs? Epilepsy will come after seeing the front chairs. A user named Shravan Ram Jakhar wrote that “Sir, why is the color of chairs red everywhere? Seeing this red color, the sari should not go away.

Let us inform that in Azamgarh Ghazipur, Mau, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts, including Varanasi, polling is to be held on March 7. Being the last phase, all the parties are putting their full strength in campaigning.