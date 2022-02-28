Entertainment

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Narendra Modi meeting in Kashi

9 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Narendra Modi meeting in Kashi
Written by admin
Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Narendra Modi meeting in Kashi

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Narendra Modi meeting in Kashi

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh took a jibe by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Narendra Modi meeting in Kashi

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taken a jibe at the vacant chairs in PM Modi’s meeting in Kashi.

On Sunday, February 27, the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi reached Kashi. After reaching Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi, he offered prayers. After this, while addressing the booth workers of BJP in a public meeting, PM Modi attacked the opposition parties fiercely. PM Modi said that at the time of the inauguration of Vishwanath Dham, we were also wished for his death. People have taken a jibe on social media by sharing a video of empty chairs in PM Modi’s public meeting in Kashi.

Former IAS took a jibe by sharing the video: Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has taunted while sharing a video of PM Modi’s meeting on Twitter. PM Modi’s voice is heard in the video. Along with this, empty chairs are also visible in front. Sharing the video, the former IAS wrote that “Mahapralaya of the crowd in Kashi. The voice is familiar, listen to it.

Journalist Deepak Sharma while sharing the video wrote, “Even if the chairs are empty, the voice from the stage looks familiar!” Now common people are also giving their feedback on this video. A user named Laljit Yadav wrote that “This is the condition of him in the entire state, now no one is going to listen to his lies in his meeting. People have understood. One can be deceived by lying once but not again and again…”

READ Also  Hema Malini Once Stood Against Dharmendra For His Restrictions To Daughter Said You Are Living In Ancient Time

A user named Yash Kumar wrote that “Now votes are being sought in the name of Operation Ganga, if there is a slight mistake, otherwise, if sir would have scolded, Russia would have ceased to cease and pleaded with the sir.” A user named Tanir Raza wrote that “his workers are not going to listen to him in Banaras, leave the matter of voters.” A user named Sanjay Verma wrote that “I am upset thinking what will happen to the organizer.”

A user named Dr. Praveen Singh wrote that “This is a booth worker meeting, not a public meeting. Why are you getting confused seeing the back chairs? Epilepsy will come after seeing the front chairs. A user named Shravan Ram Jakhar wrote that “Sir, why is the color of chairs red everywhere? Seeing this red color, the sari should not go away.

Let us inform that in Azamgarh Ghazipur, Mau, Jaunpur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Bhadohi, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra districts, including Varanasi, polling is to be held on March 7. Being the last phase, all the parties are putting their full strength in campaigning.


#IAS #Surya #Pratap #Singh #jibe #sharing #video #empty #chairs #Narendra #Modi #meeting #Kashi

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  A Thursday trailer released- A suspense thriller starring Yami Gautam Dhar, Atul Kulkarni, Neha Dhupia | 'A Thursday' Trailer - Full of thrills as Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia starrer get a glimpse of this suspense thriller film

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment