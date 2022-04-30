Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern



BOYES, Idaho – A former Idaho lawmaker was convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislator intern after a dramatic trial Friday where the young woman fled the witness stand while testifying, “I can’t do that.”

The intern told a Statehouse supervisor that Aaron von Ehlinger raped her in his apartment when they had dinner at a Boyce restaurant in March 2021. Von Ehlinger said there was sexual consent.

At the time, Lewiston was serving as Republican state representative, but later resigned.

Von Ehlinger, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to rape. He was not convicted of having sex with a foreign object.

Von Ehlinger sat quietly as the verdict was read, as he had been throughout the trial.

Later, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon told the jury: “This is an unusual case. There have been many unexpected situations, but I appreciate your attention … and hard work.”

Conviction for a felony rape carries a minimum sentence of one year in Idaho. Depending on the judge, the maximum penalty may be life imprisonment. July 28 is the day of sentencing.

Von Ehlinger was in custody and handcuffed, he spoke quietly to his attorney who removed the items from Von Ehlinger’s pocket.

The prosecution was paralyzed as they exited the courtroom, but once they reached the ground floor, they stopped briefly to congratulate each other on the verdict.

Von Ehlinger’s attorney, John Cox, could not be reached for comment immediately after the trial.

The Associated Press does not usually identify people who say they have been sexually abused, and in this case referred to the woman as “Jane Doe” at her request.

At a news conference, Ada County Prosecutor Attorney Jan Benates thanked the jury, investigators and prosecutors who conducted the case.

“Last but not least, it took an incredible amount of courage for the victim, Jane Doe, to come forward,” Benates said. “I want to acknowledge the courage he showed in coming forward.”

Dr. testified on the second day of the trial. Before the witness suddenly left the stand, he vividly described the moments when the alleged attack began.

“He tried to put his toes between my legs and I got off my knees,” Doe said.

Then he got up.

“I can’t do that,” he said, hurrying out of the courtroom.

The judge gave the prosecuting attorney 10 minutes to determine if he would return and resume his testimony.

When he did not, the judge told the judges that they had to “hit you in the heart (Doe’s testimony) as if it never happened,” because the defense could not cross-examine him.

During the press conference, Deputy Prosecutor Attorney Caitlin Farley said the moment Doe left the trial was “heartbreaking”, but said he and Deputy Prosecutor Whitney Welsh were ready for trial knowing that Doe could not testify.

“I think it’s important that he decided to walk into the room, and he decided to go out too – it was his choice,” Welsh said.

During his testimony on Thursday, von Ehlinger spoke to the judges, often in a clear, loud voice, saying that he and Dow decided to return to his apartment to “hang out” after eating at a fancy Bois restaurant. Then they started making on the sofa, he said.

“Things were going well, and I asked (Do) if he wanted to go to the bedroom,” von Ehlinger said. “Of course,” he said. We got up, took her by the hand and went to the bedroom. “

The discussion lasted seven hours until 8pm on Thursday before the jury decided to take a break for the evening. At one point the judge summoned the attorneys to his chambers after the jury asked a question. No details were released about the jury’s investigation.

When the allegations came to light – mainly because of an investigation into legal ethics – he faced relentless harassment from some of von Ehlinger’s supporters. Her name, photo and personal details about her life were repeatedly leaked in the “Doxing” incident. One of the men who often harassed her was in court to attend the trial, but law enforcement barred the man from the floor where the trial was taking place.

During the concluding argument, Farley told the judges that the lawsuit was about “power in the wrong hands” that was used to “destroy” Dow. Farley said von Ehlinger had little social, political, and physical power over the intern.

“She used that force to rape and forcibly penetrate him,” Farley said, pointing to von Ehlinger. Doe resisted in various ways, he said, citing testimony from law enforcement investigators and the testimony of a nurse sexual harassment examiner who interviewed Doe after the alleged assault.

“Words show a lack of consent. The excuse of ‘why it won’t happen’ shows a lack of consent. Shaking your head back and getting hurt shows a lack of consent,” Farley said.

But von Ehlinger’s attorney told the judges that the prosecution’s case was made up of “red herrings” and said von Ehlinger was a trusted person who voluntarily took a stand to share his side of the story.

Investigators and nurses who conducted the sexual harassment testimony testified earlier this week. They said Dow was pinned when Von Ehlinger forced her to have oral sex and she knew she often carried a handgun and kept it in a dresser near the bed during the attack. The nurse further testified that Doe had a “goose egg” on the back of his head that hit a wall or hit a headboard when he tried to move his head away from Von Ehlinger.