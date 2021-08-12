Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin got troll for tweeting stuart broads father name insted of him Had to delete this tweet

The second match of the five-match Test series between India and England will be played at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the Mecca of cricket. England’s legendary fast bowler Stuart Broad will not be able to play in this match due to a calf injury. Apart from this, there is also doubt about James Anderson’s play.

If these two giants do not play today, then India will get the benefit. Former Indian captain and veteran batsman Mohammad Azharuddin made a tweet regarding this. But he made a big mistake in this tweet. Due to which users are trolling him fiercely. In his tweet, Azharuddin wrote, referring to Stuart Broad’s father Chris Broad in his tweet, “With the injury of Chris Broad and James Anderson, England will play second-string bowlers. India will benefit from this.”

Stuart Broad’s father Chris Broad also played for England. Azhar mistakenly used his name instead of Stuart. This tweet of Azhar came under the target of trolls. People reminded him to come out of the 80s and that his father Chris Broad is currently playing Stuart Broad for England.

One fan said, “Azharuddin is still stuck in the 1980s and Anderson bowled in the nets yesterday, might have played.” However, after being trolled, Azharuddin has deleted his tweet.

Let us tell you that Azharuddin played 99 Tests and 334 ODIs for India. He scored 6215 runs in Test cricket at an average of 45.04, while the right-handed batsman has also scored 9378 runs in the ODI format of the game. Stuart Broad has been ruled out of the entire series due to injury.





