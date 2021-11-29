Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri shares his thoughts on new captain of ‘Inside Edge Season 3’ | Former Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri said this on the ‘new captain’ of ‘Inside Edge 3’

Former coach and Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri shares his thoughts on the new captain on ‘Inside Edge Season 3’. Talking about the youth captain, Ravi says that the appointment of an aggressive and confident youngster is a good appointment as his energy along with teammates will help him take the team along!

Looks like Ravi Shastri is all set for the new innings of Aamchi Mumbai’s lone Vayu Raghavan as he gears up for the Indian captaincy after his successful innings with Mumbai Mavericks on the show!

Produced by Karan Anshuman, season 3 of the hit show will feature Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sayani Gupta, Sapna Pabbi, Akshay Oberoi, Siddhant Gupta and Amit Sial.

The stakes are high in Season 3, as the “game behind the game” gets more intriguing. Prime members can stream all ten episodes of Inside Edge Season 3 in more than 240 countries and territories around the world.

