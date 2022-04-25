Former Indian cricketer Arun Lal will again become groom at age of 66 years, after approval of 1st wife, bride is 28 years younger Bride

Former Indian cricket team player and current Bengal Ranji team coach Arun Lal will tie the knot with longtime friend Bulbul Saha in a private ceremony on May 2, 2022. The 66-year-old former Bengal opener is in a long-term relationship with Bulbul, 38. According to media reports, the couple got engaged about a month ago. Now both of them have decided to take a step ahead and give an official name to their relationship in front of the whole world.

According to reports, Arun Lal’s first marriage was with Reena, but later both of them got divorced with mutual consent. Arun Lal and Reena separated after the divorce. However, due to Reena’s illness, Arun Lal has been with her for a long time and taking care of her.

According to a report in News 18 Bengali, Reena has been ill for a long time. Arun Lal is taking care of his first wife Reena. Arun is getting married only after taking Reena’s approval. It is also being said that after marriage, both Arun and Bulbul will take care of the ailing Reena.

The alleged wedding card of Arun Lal and Bulbul went viral on social media. (Source- Twitter)

According to reports, Arun Lal has got the wedding cards printed. The wedding card is also viral on social media. According to the viral card on social media, the two are to get married on May 2 at the Peerless Inn Hotel in Kolkata. There is also a preparation to give a grand reception after the wedding. Bulbul is a teacher by profession.

Arun Lal was a member of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy winning team in 1989–90. He attended university with a broken ankle. Cricket I had scored a century. In the year 2016, he was diagnosed with jaw cancer. But he did not give up and defeated cancer. However, after that he could not comment. Arun Lal was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in August 2019.

Arun Lal made his Test debut in 1982 with a match against Sri Lanka. He opened the innings with Sunil Gavaskar in that match. He played an innings of 63 runs. However, his Test career did not last long. Arun Lal played 16 Tests between 1982 and 1989. In this he scored 729 runs at an average of 26.

He also played in 13 One Day International matches. In this, he could score only 122 runs at an average of 9.38. He played his last ODI against West Indies in 1989. He retired from cricket in the year 2001. Arun Lal after retirement from cricket commentary Did it too.