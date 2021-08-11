Former Indian hockey player Gopal Bhengra passes away, Sunil Gavaskar use to help him financially

Former India international hockey player Gopal Bhengra passed away. The government or the Hockey Association of Bhengra, who was ailing for a long time, did not come to care and on Monday he breathed his last at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Ranchi.

Living a life of oblivion, 73-year-old Bhengra spent his life breaking stones. After retirement, Bhengra had to face many difficulties and at one point he had lost his livelihood. After which they started breaking stones. In fact, after retiring from the army in 1978, he applied for the job of security guard but was not selected. Then breaking stones in the village started living somehow.

Seeing his financial plight, former India’s legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar helped him through an organization. 7500 rupees were sent to him every month by his organization Champs. It is a matter of 2017, when Gavaskar came to Ranchi as a commentator in the cricket test match being held in Ranchi, he met Bhengra. The jersey of the Indian team was also given.

Gopal used to say that hockey completely rejected him, but great cricketer Sunil Gavaskar adopted him. Gopal Bhengra had a brain hemorrhage. The doctor treating him had given information about this. Apart from this, he also had a kidney failure, due to which his condition worsened. He had been ill for a long time.

Let us inform that Bhengra represented India in the 1978 World Cup held in Argentina. He played against Argentina and Pakistan in the World Cup. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death of Bhengra.

He said, “Saddened by the news of the passing away of former international hockey player Gopal Bhengra ji. Always held the head of the country high – be it on the borders of the country or representing the country in hockey. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss.





