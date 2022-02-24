World

Former Indian Model Gurpreet maag Sues IPL Founder Lalit Modi in London High court

Former Indian Model Gurpreet maag Sues IPL Founder Lalit Modi in London High court
Former Indian model Gurpreet Gill Mag has filed a lawsuit against IPL founder Lalit Modi in the High Court of London for alleged fraud and breach of contract.

Lalit Modi, who moved to London amidst controversies and scandals related to the Indian Premier League (IPL), seems to be in trouble once again. In fact, former Indian model and investor Gurpreet Gill Mag has filed a case against Lalit Modi in the London High Court for alleged fraud and breach of contract. It is being told that Gurpreet Gill has also demanded Rs 50 crore as compensation.

Model-turned-investor Gurpreet Gill Mag has claimed that Lalit Modi has cheated in the name of investing around Rs 14 crore in his company Ion Care. Due to which Gurpreet claimed that he had to suffer a loss of about 7.5 crores. However, the hearing in this matter, which has now gone to the court, is going on.

The case is being heard in Britain’s Chancery Division under the leadership of Judge Murray Rosen QC. In this case, the court is trying to know whether Lalit Modi had provided fake documents for the worldwide cancer treatment project in the year 2018. However, Lalit Modi, the founder of IPL, has denied these allegations by giving written evidence.

According to court documents, Quantum Care Ltd, owned by Gurpreet Gill Mag, had made a good offer for Lalit Modi’s company Ion Care at the Four Seasons Hotel in Dubai. Investor Gurpreet Maag and her husband Daniel Maag said that Lalit Modi had said that several eminent personalities and celebrities have agreed to a financial commitment of $260 million to partner and act as custodians of IonCare.

Also Gurpreet Mag said that Lalit Modi had also told in this context that many eminent and influential people have also agreed to be the brand ambassador of Ioncare. At the same time, Modi was also asked to invest two million dollars in him. Subsequently, Gurpreet Maag’s company Quantum Care invested around $1 million and withheld the remaining $1 million on November 14, 2018. Because, the business of Ion Care never started.

In such a situation, the money Gurpreet Mag had invested in Ion Care could not use it anywhere else; Due to which he had to suffer a lot. Gurpreet Mag’s lawyer has said that Quantum Care has alleged that in the meeting held in April 2018, Lalit Modi had made false descriptions and was also negligent while making representations. Let us tell you that Lalit Modi had gone to London in the year 2010 in the midst of controversies related to IPL.


