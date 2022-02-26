Sports

Former Indiana basketball player stuck in Ukraine amid Russian invasion: ‘I’m terrified’

Ex Indiana Husier Basketball player Maurice Creek is stranded in Ukraine amid Russian aggression and says his last attempt to flee the country on Saturday was blocked due to security concerns.

Creek has reportedly played professionally in the Ukrainian Super League WJLA On Friday, he was trapped in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, and the situation made him feel “panicked.”

The son of NBA Hall of Famer John Stockon, other American basketball players have fled Ukraine in the wake of the Russian invasion.

“My mom cries every day, my dad is worried about getting sick, my brothers call me every day,” Creek said of his family in Maryland.

Maurice Creek of SC Prometheus prepares for the Ukrainian Basketball Super League match against BC Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine.

Maurice Creek of SC Prometheus prepares for the Ukrainian Basketball Super League match against BC Zaporizhia in southeastern Ukraine.
(Getty Images via Dmytro Smolyenko / Ukrinform / Barcroft Media)

“I’m terrified, I’m terrified,” Creek added. “I’m not just because I’m in it, I’m saying because it’s real. I’m not lying, I’m terrified now. It’s a terrible time, so I can use all the comfort and all the love and support I can get.”

Creek has been active on social media, updating his situation. He told the station he had been moving between his apartment and the bomb shelter since the attack began.

Indiana guard Maurice Creek and Huskies played Illinois Illini in a game in Bloomington, India.

Indiana guard Maurice Creek and Huskies played Illinois Illini in a game in Bloomington, India.
(Via AJ Mast / Icon SMI / Icon Sport Media Getty Images)

On Saturday morning, Creek reported that he was leaving Ukraine. An hour later, he said he was still stuck.

“When I thought I’d get out of Ukraine today … the siren would go off,” he lamented in a tweet.

The 31-year-old played three seasons with the Huskies before transferring to George Washington University in 2013. He started his international career the following season before joining the Super League in 2018.

