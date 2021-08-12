Former IPS Amitabh Thakur Slams CM Yogi Adityanath over corruption issue in bureaucracy Former IPS questioned CM Yogi

Former IPS Amitabh Thakur has surrounded Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Referring to his compulsory retirement, Amitabh Thakur asked the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh whether during 5 years you did not get a single real corrupt IAS IPS?

Amitabh Thakur wrote on his Twitter account, ‘I was corrupt, corrupt, useless, naughty, undisciplined, careless, dastardly everything for you guys due to very prickly eyes. made me walk But I ask you Yogi ji, have you not found a single real case in one corrupt IAS, IPS in 5 years? While serious allegations continued to come.

In another tweet, he wrote, ‘The main meaning of the reply received by the state government in the court on my forced retirement is – what you did, did it again and again, only said that saw the service record and did it out but not even a word Didn’t tell me what was different from others in my service record that needed to be removed? That is, open arbitrariness….

Let us tell you that in March this year, Amitabh Thakur, a 1992 batch IPS officer of UP cadre, was given compulsory retirement by the government. In common parlance, it is also called forced retirement. After being expelled from the Indian Police Service, Amitabh Thakur had ‘Forced Retired IPS’ written on the name plate outside his house.

Amitabh Thakur was posted as IG (Rules and Manuals) when he was taken out of service. Like other officers, they were not given farewell etc.





