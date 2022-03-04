Former Iran President Ahmadinejad backs Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in contrast to regime



Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has come out in support of Ukraine because it resists aggression from Russia, in stark contrast to the pro-Moscow curve of the current government in Tehran.

“Great President of #Ukraine #Zelensky. Your honorable and almost unrivaled resistance has exposed the vicious plot of the enemies of mankind. Believe that the great nation of #Iran appreciates this heroic perseverance and stands by you,” he tweeted.

Ahmadinejad, who was president of the Islamic Republic between 2005 and 2013, is one of the world’s top current and former officials who came out in support of Ukraine and Zelensky as the international community rallied around the Eastern European country. Russian invasion.

However, the Iranian government itself has tried to spread the blame for Russia’s allies and attacks.

In a recent speech, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei blamed the United States for the crisis.

“Today, Ukraine is a victim of US policy of creating crisis because it is the United States that interfered in Ukraine’s internal affairs, organized rallies and staged a velvet and colorful coup that brought Ukraine to this stage, the presence of US senators in the opposition. “According to the Iranian government, Khamenei has said.

The dictator also described the United States as a “mafia regime” in his speech.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabadullahian said last week that the Ukraine crisis was “at the root of NATO’s provocations.”

“We do not believe that fighting is a solution,” Amirabadullahian tweeted. “It is essential that a ceasefire be established and that a political and democratic solution be found.”

Meanwhile, the United States, Russia and Iran are all part of the ongoing talks in Vienna to bring Iran back to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

A European diplomat told Gadget Clock on Friday that an agreement was expected in a few days. But Russia’s involvement in the deal raises the possibility of financial benefits for Moscow in a new deal, such as funding for Iran’s uranium acquisition.

The diplomat told Fox that the West would find a way to enable the agreement and said the concerns were “not something that cannot be overcome.”

