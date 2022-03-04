World

Former Iran President Ahmadinejad backs Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in contrast to regime

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Former Iran President Ahmadinejad backs Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in contrast to regime
Written by admin
Former Iran President Ahmadinejad backs Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in contrast to regime

Former Iran President Ahmadinejad backs Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in contrast to regime

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad has come out in support of Ukraine because it resists aggression from Russia, in stark contrast to the pro-Moscow curve of the current government in Tehran.

“Great President of #Ukraine #Zelensky. Your honorable and almost unrivaled resistance has exposed the vicious plot of the enemies of mankind. Believe that the great nation of #Iran appreciates this heroic perseverance and stands by you,” he tweeted.

European nuclear diplomat expected to renegotiate Iran’s nuclear deal in a few days

Ahmadinejad, who was president of the Islamic Republic between 2005 and 2013, is one of the world’s top current and former officials who came out in support of Ukraine and Zelensky as the international community rallied around the Eastern European country. Russian invasion.

However, the Iranian government itself has tried to spread the blame for Russia’s allies and attacks.

In a recent speech, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei blamed the United States for the crisis.

“Today, Ukraine is a victim of US policy of creating crisis because it is the United States that interfered in Ukraine’s internal affairs, organized rallies and staged a velvet and colorful coup that brought Ukraine to this stage, the presence of US senators in the opposition. “According to the Iranian government, Khamenei has said.

The dictator also described the United States as a “mafia regime” in his speech.

Near Iran’s nuclear border, we have options to stop narrowing it, report warns

READ Also  CIA has been secretly collecting data on Americans in bulk, senators say

Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amirabadullahian said last week that the Ukraine crisis was “at the root of NATO’s provocations.”

“We do not believe that fighting is a solution,” Amirabadullahian tweeted. “It is essential that a ceasefire be established and that a political and democratic solution be found.”

Meanwhile, the United States, Russia and Iran are all part of the ongoing talks in Vienna to bring Iran back to compliance with the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

A European diplomat told Gadget Clock on Friday that an agreement was expected in a few days. But Russia’s involvement in the deal raises the possibility of financial benefits for Moscow in a new deal, such as funding for Iran’s uranium acquisition.

The diplomat told Fox that the West would find a way to enable the agreement and said the concerns were “not something that cannot be overcome.”

Rich Edson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

#Iran #President #Ahmadinejad #backs #Ukraines #Zelenskyy #contrast #regime

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Multiple New Jersey School Districts Going Remote After Winter Break – Gadget Clock

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment