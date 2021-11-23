Former JDU MP held Trinamool’s hand, said it was necessary to give strength to the opposition, Kirti Azad also gave indications of going to Mamta

Former JD(U) general secretary and former Indian Foreign Service officer Pavan Varma on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress in New Delhi. TMC Chief Mamta Banerjee expressed happiness in inducting him in the party. West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee is on a Delhi tour these days. During this, many more leaders are expected to join his party.

Former JD(U) MP Pavan Varma said the need of the hour was to take such a step to strengthen the opposition. “Keeping in mind today’s political situation, everyone will have to think about it now,” he told reporters. Pavan Varma, along with Prashant Kishor, was expelled from the JD(U) last year after the two stepped up attacks on their alliance partner BJP over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Making the announcement on Twitter, Trinamool Congress said, “We are excited to welcome Shri @PavanK_Varma to our Trinamool Congress family. His rich political experience will help us serve the people of India and lead this country to even better days!”

Shortly after his sacking in 2020, Verma thanked party chief Nitish Kumar in a tweet, saying, “Thank you Nitish Kumar ji for freeing you and my constantly volatile position of defending your policies. I wish you all the best for your ambition to become the CM of Bihar at any cost.”

Also Read The name of Prashant Kishor’s agency came in Tripura violence, Union Minister said – people working for political parties are doing acting politics

On the other hand, Congress leader Kirti Azad is also being talked about taking membership of Trinamool Congress. Kirti Azad was feeling neglected in the Congress for a long time. Actually there was talk of making him Delhi Congress President but it did not happen. In such a situation, now there is news that former MP and Congress leader Kirti Azad is going to join TMC.

Kirti Azad, who was a member of India’s 1983 Cricket World Cup winning team, was in the BJP before the Congress. However, he was suspended after openly targeting the then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley over alleged corruption in the Delhi Cricket Association.

Congress leader and spokesperson Pawan Khera said that Mr Azad’s exit would not make any difference. Said “Those who do not want to struggle are leaving Congress and joining other parties. Those who want to fight for the country are with the Congress.”

