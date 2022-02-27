Former KGB officer Putin’s intelligence failures hold Russia back as Ukraine fights for freedom and democracy



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a long career as an intelligence officer in the former Soviet Union’s KGB – a former communist spy agency – and may have made a concerted effort to plan an attack on Ukraine before sending thousands of troops earlier this week.

But American and British intelligence analysts say Russia appears to have underestimated Ukraine’s defenses – at least initially.

According to Dan Hoffman, a former CIA senior officer and station chief, Russia’s stagnant progress may be due to flawed or neglected intelligence. But it is impossible for anyone outside the Kremlin to know for sure, he added.

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Is Russia surprised by this? Yes,” he told Gadget Clock Digital on Saturday. “Therefore, they have not done a great job in gathering the intelligence they need. And it is quite insulting, because Ukraine is on their border and they are occupying fragments of it.”

Putin invaded Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014 and is backing separatists in two other eastern parts of the country, an area known as Donbass, and he said he would recognize Ukraine as an independent republic in the days leading up to the invasion.

“Why did Vladimir Putin do that?” He asked. “She should have known these things – but she didn’t.”

Kiev-born Ukrainian exchange student returns home to family in Texas; ‘I want to help them, somehow’

Hoffman predicted in 2019 that Putin’s long-term goal would be “the destruction of Ukraine as a state.”

“Putin does not want a successful democracy on the side that serves as a beacon of hope and inspiration for his own domestic opponents, who are deprived of basic civil liberties,” he wrote to former UK defense chief Sir Nicholas Somez. Minister

And Putin could have planned that destruction for two long decades, he said.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine earlier this week, with Putin claiming that the move was a precautionary measure against the Ukrainian threat. The White House warned earlier this month that U.S. intelligence had “predicted” an attack.

For the first three days of the conflict, Russia failed to establish air superiority over its smaller neighbor.

Ukrainians show resilience, disobedience in Russian aggression: ‘Small countries have right to independence’

But analysts say Putin will not back down – and they hope he will step up attacks to defeat Ukraine’s defense.

Just before dawn on the fourth day, a Russian missile struck a civilian oil depot in Vasilkov, about 24 miles south of Kiev, according to Ukrainian MP Anna Purtova.

The United States and its European allies will remove “selected” Russian banks from the main financial system

He called it an “environmental disaster” and called on the United States and the European Union to close his country’s skies.

Hours later, another infrastructure attack took a gas pipeline to Kharkiv, a large Ukrainian city near the Russian border, where the attackers faced stiff resistance.

Ukraine has put up a heroic defense in the face of irresistible power – but few experts hope it will disappoint Putin, who has a larger army and more resources. Attacks on infrastructure can be intensified as a way to overcome resistance.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday rejected a proposal by the United States to withdraw, instead urging Western powers to increase their aid.

“The fight is here,” he said, according to a translation of his remarks. “I need ammunition, not rides.”

The Russian president has a wide background in intelligence gathering and has ruled the country since 2000 – with a break from office from 2008 to 2012 due to deadlines.

The Russian leader graduated from Leningrad State University in the mid-1970s and joined the KGB, where he became an intelligence officer and rose through the ranks.

He spent most of his career in Soviet-occupied East Germany, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990’s, he became head of Russia’s Federal Security Service, the successor to the KGB.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.