Former MAFS star Dean Wells made thousands from paid appearances

His on-screen affair with Davina Rankin throughout Married At First Sight’s breakout fifth season made him one of the infamous actuality stars in Australia.

And now Dean Wells has revealed how he cashed in on his infamy after the present aired in 2018.

Chatting with fellow MAFS villain Bryce Ruthven on his Harmful Concepts with Deano YouTube present, the 43-year-old claimed he earned thousands of {dollars} for nightclub appearances.

‘After MAFS, I used to be getting paid 5 grand an evening to go to a nightclub, occasion, full VIP,’ he boasted.

‘They’d ship a limo to choose you up, you are simply proudly owning the entire membership, everyone desires to occasion with you,’ he continued.

‘It was a number of the wildest nights I’ve ever had,’ he completed.

Since his season of Married At First Sight aired, Dean has managed to remain within the highlight with different actuality TV gigs.

Final yr, he briefly appeared on Channel 10’s Dancing With The Stars reboot.

He later returned to Married At First Sight for the present’s controversial Grand Reunion particular in January.

He is additionally began carving out a brand new profession as a podcaster along with his present Harmful Concepts with Deano, which gives reactionary commentary on tradition wars points.

Earlier this yr, he was criticised by a number of Married At First Sight stars for returning to the present regardless of having criticised the producers and modifying within the media.

‘If I get a name as much as get paid a good amount of cash to go and have a little bit of enjoyable and d**okay round on TV for a few nights, after all I am gonna try this,’ he stated.

‘A few individuals like Tash [Spencer] from the final season of MAFS and some different individuals had a problem with all of us going again on the present,’ he continued.

‘Dude, calm down, you’d’ve accomplished it if you happen to’d obtained approached. You are simply jealous you did not get approached.’

He additionally stated he’d ‘moved on’ from his dangerous expertise in season 5 and knew that the present is now simply ‘a little bit of enjoyable for the cameras’.