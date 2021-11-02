Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh arrested in recovery case, ED took midnight action for not getting satisfactory answers to questions

The ED has arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh after 12 hours of interrogation. Deshmukh had not attended at least five ED summons earlier. He also went to the Bombay High Court to quash these summons.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in a money laundering and corruption case. He was questioned by the ED for over 12 hours before his arrest.

Deshmukh had reached the ED office around 12 noon on Monday. He was interrogated at the ED office for more than 12 pm. Official sources told The Indian Express that around 1.30 pm, 71-year-old Anil Deshmukh was arrested under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Earlier in the day, a team of officials including the Additional Director of ED had come from Delhi to record Deshmukh’s statement.

Deshmukh had not attended at least five ED summons earlier. He had also moved the Bombay High Court to quash these summons. Before appearing before the ED on Monday, Anil Deshmukh released a video saying that he is cooperating in the investigation. He said- “I have received the ED summon and the media has wrongly reported that I am not cooperating in the investigation. After each summon, I informed the ED that my petition is pending in the court. I will present myself before the ED as soon as the verdict comes. My staff and my family have always cooperated with the ED during searches. I have also recorded my statement with CBI. Today I am appearing before the ED”.

He further said that some people have made baseless allegations against him. These unscrupulous people are themselves involved in several rackets of extortion and even murder. The key person holding the high post of Police Commissioner is now a wanted absconding criminal. On October 29, the High Court refused to quash the ED’s summons against Deshmukh and directed him to appear before the agency.

The ED has alleged that Deshmukh, while serving as Home Minister, “illegally received about Rs 4.7 crore from various bar owners” through Sachin Waje. According to the ED, about Rs 4.18 crore of this was then deposited in cash with four shell companies in Delhi. These firms later donated the entire money to the Sri Sai Shikshan Sansthan Trust, a charitable trust headed by Anil Deshmukh and his family.