Former Marine dies fighting alongside Ukrainians; Widow calls him a ‘hero’



Willie Joseph Kansel, an American citizen and former Marine, died in a battle with Ukrainian forces in Ukraine, the man’s widow confirmed to Gadget Clock Digital on Friday morning.

“My husband died in Ukraine,” Brittany Cancel, a 22-year-old former Marine widow, told Gadget Clock Digital. “He went there to help people. He always felt that this was the main goal of his life.”

Cancel is survived by his wife and 6-month-old son.

“My husband was very brave and a hero,” Cancel said. “I did not expect to be a widow at the age of 23 or without our son’s father. All I want is for her to come home and be given the proper burial she deserves.”

Willie Cancel’s mother, Rebecca Cabrera, told CNN that shortly before the start of the war in Ukraine, the former Marine had signed up to work for a private military contractor on top of his full-time job. After the war began, the company asked contractors to fight in Ukraine and agreed to cancel, Ma said. Cabrera did not respond to a request from Gadget Clock for comment.

The cancellation flew to Poland on 12 March and entered Ukraine at a point between 12 March and 13 March.

“Before helping Ukraine’s efforts, he was a detainee in Kentucky,” the widow told Gadget Clock. “His dream and aspiration was to become a police officer or to join FDNY. Naturally when he found out what was happening in Ukraine he was interested in volunteering.”

Cancel appears to be the first U.S. citizen to die while fighting Ukrainians in Ukraine. Gadget Clock cameraman Pierre Zakarzevsky, 55, was killed in Ukraine last month along with a Ukrainian journalist. Alexandra “Sasha” Kuvshinova 24. Benjamin Hall’s leg was seriously injured in the same attack.

Brent Renad, 51, a documentary filmmaker who worked with The New York Times, also died in Ukraine last month.

This is a developing story and will be updated.