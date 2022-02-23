Sports

Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz dies at age 67

13 seconds ago
Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz dies at age 67
Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz dies at age 67

Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz dies at age 67

Julio Cruz, one of the original Seattle Mariners players in their opening season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced Wednesday. He was 67 years old.

Cruz died at his home on Tuesday, according to a statement from his family. Cruz has played for the Seattle and Chicago White Sox in his career.

The Cruz family said in a statement: “Julio shares his generosity and humor and we know he is a favorite in the baseball community and beyond.”

Cruz, a switch-hitting second baseman, has played a total of 10 seasons at the Majors. He played seven seasons with the Mariners, beginning with their opening season in 1977. Cruz made his debut with Seattle on July 4, 1977, after being selected from the California Angels organization during the expansion draft.

File - Chicago White Sox infielder Julio Cruz is featured in this 1986 photo. Cruz, a key player in their opening season for the Seattle Mariners who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Cruz played for the Seattle and Chicago White Sox during his career.

File – Chicago White Sox infielder Julio Cruz is featured in this 1986 photo. Cruz, a key player in their opening season for the Seattle Mariners who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise, has died, the team announced on Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Cruz played for the Seattle and Chicago White Sox during his career.
(AP image / file)

Cruz has been part of the Mariners’ Spanish-language broadcast since 2003.

Randy Adamak, Seattle’s senior vice president and special adviser, said: “Julio chose to build his home and build his family here. He has been closely associated with our club for over 25 years, one of the longest relationships of any player in our history. ” Chairman and CEO.

Cruz was traded to the Chicago White Sox in the 1983 season and played the last 36 seasons of his career in Chicago. Jerry Reindorf, chairman of the White Sox, said Cruz was the catalyst for the 1983 AL West title in Chicago.

“As a player he had electrical abilities but because of his personality he was such a big part of the team. He was a caring person and because of that he had an emotional relationship with his teammates on and off the field,” said White Sox manager Tony La Rusa. “Most of us have had regular contact with him over the years, but it’s a very sad day. He was too young to leave us and he will be missed.”

Cruz is survived by his wife, Majgan, sons Austin, Alexander and Jordan, and their families.

