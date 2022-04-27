Former Massachusetts corrections officer arrested for 1988 slaying of 11-year-old girl



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Melissa Ann Tremblay went missing in Lawrence, Massachusetts on Sunday evening in 1988 at the age of 11 and was found the next day after being stabbed and hit by a train.

More than three decades later, his alleged killer was arrested in Alabama and will be returned to Massachusetts to face trial, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Bluget told a news conference.

Marvin McClendon, Jr., a 74-year-old retired Massachusetts Department of Correctional Officer, was taken into custody by the Coolman County Sheriff’s Office and will be arraigned in Alabama this weekend.

On September 11, 1988, Tremblay went with his mother to the Social Club in Lassalle, Lawrence.

“While her mom and mom’s boyfriend were inside the club, Melissa was playing on the sidewalk and was spotted by a railroad employee and pizza delivery driver last afternoon,” Blatzet said.

A South Carolina man has pleaded guilty to murdering a California woman 21 years later

Tremblay’s mother and her mother’s boyfriend searched the area around 9pm that evening before police reported her missing.

The next day, law enforcement found his body in a railway yard a few blocks from the Social Club, and an autopsy determined he had been stabbed to death.

Bloodgate declined to give a reason for their move to McClendon, but said “the evidence recovered from Victim’s body was helpful in resolving the case.”

“We are continuing to review the old cases in the hope that the new strategy and a new look will be a breakthrough,” Bludgett told a news conference Wednesday.

“[The victims] It will not be forgotten and we will follow those responsible and hold them accountable as long as possible. “

McClendon lived in nearby Chelmsford in 1988 and had an affair with Lawrence, according to Bladget.