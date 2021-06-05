Former MasterChef judge George Calombaris says he has ‘hit rock bottom’

George Calombaris has revealed that he’s realized from his errors after hitting ‘rock backside’.

The previous MasterChef star was fined $200,000 for underplaying 515 workers between 2011 and 2017 and can have his enterprise audited for the following three years.

In an interview with the Herald Solar on Saturday, the 42-year-old mentioned that he is prepared for the ‘subsequent chapter’ of his life.

‘I’ve hit rock backside, however I’ve solely written chapter one. Chapter two is able to be written and I can solely study from my good, dangerous and ugly,’ he mentioned.

He added: ‘Hopefully I will be an instance, not solely to my youngsters, however to younger trade those that these are the teachings that that you must consider.’

George has been lending his experience to charity occasions – and did trace a return to tv might be on the playing cards.

In 2019, the chef made headlines after he was discovered to have underpaid his restaurant workers by almost $8 million.

He was additionally axed alongside veteran MasterChef co-judges Gary Mehigan and Matt Preston amid the controversy.

‘Regardless of months of negotiations, Ten has not been capable of attain a industrial settlement that was passable to Matt, Gary and George,’ Ten’s CEO Paul Anderson mentioned in an announcement in July 2019.

George was axed alongside veteran MasterChef co-judges Gary Mehigan (left) and Matt Preston (centre) amid the controversy. George revealed he continues to be in contact together with his former co-stars. 'We stroll and discuss, sometimes we alternate desserts we cook dinner at residence,' he mentioned

George informed The Herald Solar that he continues to be in contact together with his former co-stars.

‘We stroll and discuss, sometimes we alternate desserts we cook dinner at residence. We have been in one another’s pockets for 11 years of MasterChef,’ he mentioned.

New judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and Jock Zonfrillo took over the spots, resulting in a blockbuster 2020 for the sequence.