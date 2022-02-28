World

Former Miss Grand Ukraine joins Ukrainian military, warns Russian invaders will be killed

Former Miss Grand Ukraine has reportedly joined the Ukrainian military and warned that anyone who crosses the border with the intention of attacking will be killed.

According to the New York Post, Anastasia Lena, a beauty queen who represented Ukraine in the 2015 Miss Grand International beauty pageant, made these claims on her Instagram.

People take part in a pro-Ukrainian demonstration in Lafayette Park, near the White House in Washington, DC, on February 27, 2022. Protests in support of Ukraine have been seen in many US cities over the weekend as Russian forces continue to attack.

(Pete Marovich / Getty Images)

“Anyone crossing the border into Ukraine with the intent to attack will be killed!” He said in a post on Saturday that it included pictures of armed soldiers blocking a road.

“Ours [Ukraine’s] The army is fighting in such a way that NATO should apply for entry into Ukraine, “he said in another post to his 75,000 followers.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a joint press conference with the German Chancellor in Kiev on February 14, 2022.

(Photo by Sergei Supinsky / AFP via Getty Images)

Another photo he shared showed soldiers with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, whom he praised as “a true and strong leader.”

Lena studied at Kiev Slavistic University and is fluent in five languages, working as a model and public relations manager in Turkey, according to her Miss Grand International profile.

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu at the Kremlin in Moscow on February 14, 2022.

(Getty Images via Alexei Nikolsky / Sputnik / AFP)

Zelensky and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have announced that Russia and Ukraine will hold talks because Russia has failed to occupy any major Ukrainian city and thousands have been killed in fierce resistance by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine will send a delegation to meet with Russian officials at the Ukraine-Belarus border in the area of ​​the Pripyat River, the president’s office announced.


